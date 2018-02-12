The Obamas' official portraits were just unveiled and the jokes are art.

On Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama's presidential portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in D.C.

Barack's was painted by Kehinde Wiley and Michelle's by Amy Sherald.

and here are both of the Obama portraits together pic.twitter.com/sk8bg8nBXz — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 12, 2018

Of course, there was mixed reaction to the art — it's art. But Twitter came together to ignore art history, disregard thoughtful nuance, and make jokes about leaves and big hands. This is why we have the internet.

This is the America liberals want.



(By the way, look how big Barack's hands are.) pic.twitter.com/hfDKxeX9Jn — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 12, 2018

wait no sean wat are you doing pic.twitter.com/bLABp3wq4E — delrayser (@delrayser) February 12, 2018

This is beautiful but you would think Obama could get better seats at Wrigley pic.twitter.com/juYKBg6blR — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 12, 2018