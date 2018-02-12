The Obamas' official portraits were just unveiled and the jokes are art.

On Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama's presidential portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in D.C.
Barack's was painted by Kehinde Wiley and Michelle's by Amy Sherald.
Of course, there was mixed reaction to the art — it's art. But Twitter came together to ignore art history, disregard thoughtful nuance, and make jokes about leaves and big hands. This is why we have the internet.
Although the first African-American artist to do an official presidential portrait was Simmie Knox, who "created the White House paintings of Bill and Hillary Clinton," Wiley and Sherald are the first black artists to make official portraits for the National Portrait Gallery.
Obama's reaction to the unveiling is at the 28 minute mark.
Wiley's known for "fusing traditional formats and motifs with modern modes of representation" and he's been described as "best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African Americans."
Here's an actual opinion about his portrait:
Sherald is known for her "striking portraits of African-American people, whose skin she depicts in gray scale monochrome against brightly colored, often textural backgrounds."
Here's an actual opinion about her portrait:
Okay fine, here's another joke about leaves:
At least you tried.