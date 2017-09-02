Advertising

On Friday, First Lady Melania Trump posted a tweet about America's pervasive issue of substance abuse, and more specifically, the importance of providing addiction recovery. However, despite her intentions, a report from AOL shows the tweet quickly backfired.

"Sept. is Nat'l Alcohol&Drug Addiction Recovery Month. Together we can strengthen families&communities & beat addiction. Call: 800-662-HELP," read Melania's tweet.

Sept. is Nat'l Alcohol&Drug Addiction Recovery Month. Together we can strengthen families&communities & beat addiction. Call: 800-662-HELP — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 1, 2017

While the sentiments of Melania's tweet would be accepted (and lauded) from most people, dissenters on twitter were quick to point out the hypocrisy of the message.

After all, the GOP health care bill that Trump's been pushing would cut funding from addiction recovery treatment.

You are right we can. But the health plan your husband favors cuts out money used for the treatment of those addicted. — Kris (@nanawbcdreams) September 1, 2017

People on Twitter really went in on Melania for this one.

Some even shaded her by mentioning Melania's anti-bullying initiative, which she has yet to make palpable strides with.

To be fair, it's likely she's still working on her husband, who regularly body-shames women, once mocked a disabled reporter and makes comments on Twitter that basically egg-on a nuclear war with North Korea.

I'm assuming there will be your usual follow through on such an important issue as your cyber bullying campaign. — Per Johnson (@percjohnson) September 1, 2017

One woman joked that a substance abuse problem would be the only way to cope with being married to Trump.

Hell, most normal marriages need a good dose of alcohol from time to time.

If she is navigating her marriage without drugs or alcohol I am sincerely impressed. — Laura Lippman (@LauraMLippman) September 1, 2017

Unsurprisingly, some just went straight for Trump with their burns.

That absurd painting of him would be hilarious if he wasn't actively working on destroying the world.

Um, it would help all of us to stay sober if the Mango Mussolini would step down and go back to his true calling "reality" TV. pic.twitter.com/596CLTtBKA — ((Molly Jong-Fast)) (@MollyJongFast) September 1, 2017

One man suggested that having Trump as president has only worsened substance abuse.

You know, because every day there are at least three horrible stories breaking on the news and then Trump inevitably makes a statement that worsens matters, and before we know it the six-pack is gone.

I dunno, @FLOTUS. My habit's gotten a lot worse in the last eight months or so. Can't figure out why. — Davidg1 (@dnormang) September 1, 2017

Melania also received some straight-forward suggestions as to how she could actually support addiction recovery.

Sadly, this suggestion is assuming that Trump will actually listen to anyone besides the chattering demon on his shoulder.

Suggest to your husband that he work with Congress to fund the needed programs — Jim & Deb Ruth (@DebbieRuth123) September 1, 2017

All in all this was a 10/10 drag on Melania

