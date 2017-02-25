Advertising

On Friday night, VP Pence took to Twitter to express the Trump Administration's support of Israel. Or, at least he tried to do so. Unfortunately, Pence does not know his flags!

Mike Pence uses the Nicaraguan flag to tweet support of Israel. pic.twitter.com/jrojl1wM21 — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) February 25, 2017

Yep, that's the Nicaraguan flag, which features its coat of arms at the center instead of Israel's Star of David. Here's Israel's flag:

Close, but no cigar.

The tweet has already been deleted, Esquire reports, but the internet will never let him forget.

You'd think Pence's staff could tell the flags of Israel & Nicaragua apart given how many anti-Semitic memes their supporters tweet out. — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) February 25, 2017

I can already imagine Pence making up some excuse about how his thumbs are too big and he meant to press the emoji for the Israeli flag, but it's just so close to the Nicaraguan flag on his keyboard. It would probably be a good idea for a millennial social media manager to give them a Twitter lesson, but honestly these blunders are just too entertaining.

