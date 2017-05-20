Advertising

The fashion industry has made a lot of strides in the body positivity department in recent years, but according to one model, it seems it still has a way to go.

This is Danish model Ulrikke Louise Lahn Høyer.

The 20-year-old model recently went viral with a Facebook post she wrote after she was allegedly fired from a Louis Vuitton show in Kyoto, Japan for being "too big." She's a size 6.

In the post, Høyer said she was initially flown to Paris to try on outfits and audition for the show. Louis Vuitton allegedly confirmed her to model their Cruise collection in Kyoto before she even left the fitting. "I was excited to go to Japan and happy to know that even though I wasn't in my skinniest 'show shape,' Louis Vuitton would still have me in their show," she wrote in her Facebook post.

A couple weeks after her initial fitting in Paris, Høyer arrived in Japan. The next day, she had an additional fitting. She said that everything seemed to be totally normal.

Thursday at 3:30pm I had my fitting. That day I ate a very small breakfast and had just water and tea before the fitting, because that’s how we do it… I tried my dress and the coat which I was confirmed fitted in Paris. I changed shoes and trousers a couple of times, (also very normal procedure as they want to find the best look). Afterwards I tried on a puffy dress with a semi bare back and then I was done.

That night, though, things took a turn for the worse. It all started when Høyer got a call from her French agent, relaying a message from the show's casting agent.

Later that night my French agent called me and told me that [the show’s casting agent] had said that there had been some problems during the fitting,” Høyer wrote. “According to her, I had ‘a very bloated stomach,’ ‘bloated face,’ and urged me to starve myself with this statement: ‘Ulrikke needs to drink only water for the next 24 hours.’ I was shocked when I heard it.

Høyer said she skipped out on the dinner and karaoke that Louis Vuitton had planned for the models that night because she didn't feel comfortable eating in front of the casting agent. The next morning at breakfast, the model says she ate "the absolute minimum." The casting agent arrived after Høyer's plate had already been cleared.

"She said good morning to me and the other girls and then looked at me, then down on my non-existent plate and up at me again," Høyer recalled on Facebook. "She was checking if I had been eating food."

Later that day, Høyer said she found out that Louis Vuitton had dropped her from the show and that she would be sent home. She said the fashion brand contacted her primary agent in Denmark, and said the decision was made because Høyer was "too bloated."

Høyer says she decided to share her story on Facebook not because she was upset about being canceled from a show, but rather because of the way she was treated.

“Such lack of respect and decency have let me decide that I will never work under such conditions again,” she writes. “I cannot accept the ‘normality’ in the behavior of people like this. They find pleasure in power over young girls and will go to the extreme to force an eating disorder on you."

"I have worked/and work with so many wonderful people as well and have great experiences, so a big up to all of you amazing clients with human hearts," the model concluded.

Honestly, Høyer is probably better off not modeling that show. No one should ever have to work somewhere where one of the job requirements is "no snacks."

