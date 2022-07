Natalia Dyer of "Stranger Things" doesn't need to change a single thing about her face unless she wants to, but that didn't stop a nurse on TikTok from photoshopping a "Before and After" of what she would do if Dyer was a patient...

The result is...painfully boring? There's nothing wrong with changing your face if that's what you want to do, but this kind of mock-up could not only be hurtful for Dyer, but also for everyone else watching with similar features. Why would we all want to look the same? This isn't "The Giver."

Needless to say, everyone was ready to dive into the Upside Down with nothing but a baseball bat to defend Dyer from this toxic beauty standards nightmare...