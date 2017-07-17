Advertising

Bella Hadid has chopped off her locks yet again, this time to create the perfect summer bob. The supermodel typically keeps hair at a simple shoulder-length look, unless it's slicked back for the red carpet. Now, thanks to stylist Jen Atkin, Hadid has a trendy, feathery take on the lob.

The cut takes two inches off her previous lob for the shortest style she's worn yet. Hadid is clearly in love with her new look — she posted a video to Instagram of herself posing for the camera and flipping around her fresh waves.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

The '90's throwback look is a purposeful reference, according to Refinery29. "90s is the new Old Hollywood," said Atkin to R29 about her vision for the new cut. "Spread the word."

As Glamour points out, Bella's new 'do is strikingly similar to mother Yolanda Hadid's trademark look. The moment Bella slicks back her hair, she'll be ready for a mother-daughter Vogue shoot.

❤️After 6yrs Darkness has finally turned into Light and I am loving every minute of it, never taking a good day for granted...... #ChronicLyme #RoadToRemission #BackToWork #ThankYouGod A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

As one of the strongest current names in high fashion, it won't be a surprise to see Bella Hadid rocking this style on a magazine cover near you very soon. Which also means you'll probably be asking for "the Bella" on your next trip to the salon.

