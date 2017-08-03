Advertising

Cara Delevingne seems determined to turn herself into an alien, using only the power of hairstyles.

First, the supermodel shaved her head, starting a forceful trend that's also taken Zoë Kravitz, Katy Perry, and Lena Dunham. Next, she covered her crew cut in metallic glitter. Then she dyed it platinum, then turned it red. Now, she's embracing an even more otherworldly shade: Millennial pink.

Tinged with silver, the color gives off a galactic effect that meshes perfectly with her life at the moment, as Delevingne is in the midst of the Valerian press tour. Before you even ask, yes, her neck was also dusted with silver body glitter that matched her dress. Now why wouldn't it be?

Stylist Mara Roszak shared an Instagram photo of the new hairstyle from behind, giving fans a peek at both the new shade and Delevingne's neck tat. "Pink and silver foxy tonight in Mexico City. Last premiere of the tour," she wrote. "Short hair is incredibly versatile. For any woman considering the chop, DO IT!"

Pink and silver foxy tonight in Mexico City. Last premiere of the tour. Short hair is incredibly versatile. For any woman considering the chop, DO IT! #CaraDelevingne #valerian A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Worn with bright pink lips and a whole lot of rose-colored blush, the whole look comes together thanks to the silver chainmail dress Delevingne wore to the Valerian Mexico City premiere's red carpet.

[More] Cara at Valerian premiere in Mexico yesterday. A post shared by CARA News / MX (@caradelevingne.updates) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

While Delevingne may have the best stylists at her disposal every time she wants to spice things up, it's also easy to recreate the non-Earthling look at home. Might we suggest some Manic Panic and a tinfoil hat?

