Most Instagram selfies are all about trying to look #flawless–but not Michelle Liu's. The 21-year-old is proudly challenging Instagram beauty norms with "chinning," the cool new way to take a selfie. Basically, instead of taking your selfie from a flattering angle, take it from below, while allowing your face to show off all the chins within.

Q: Why was a rooster the first to cross the bridge? A: Because it was a good luck charm for the builder 🐓 A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Liu chronicles her chinning expeditions on an Instagram account called @chinventures. She is based in Boston, but based on her chin-errific Instagram, she loves to travel. She's chinned all over the world, from Kraków to Beijing to New York to Paris.

If a plant is sad do the other plants photosympathize with it? 🌸🍃🌺 A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

In New Yoooorrk, concrete jungles where chin dreams are made of 💭 #chinfie A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

FYI: "Pickpockets are active in the tower" A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Nov 20, 2016 at 7:34am PST

Mic spoke with Liu, a.k.a. Chinchelle, over email about her chinventures. According to the outlet, she she was inspired to start chinning because, "she saw value in 'looking silly' and feeling comfortable in her own skin." And even though she only started her Instagram account in September 2016, while studying abroad in Vienna, she has been chinning for years. “My chinning entertained my friends all through middle school, high school and college, at which point I decided to share my chin with the world,” Liu told Mic.

☀️sunflower power🌻 Check out the article I leaf-t about my chinning shenanigans in my bio! Ty @mic for interviewing me 🤓 A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Oct 4, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Get rich or die chinning 🤷🏻‍♀️ wishing I had the 🗝 to a place like this 😩 A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Can the London Eye see me chinning from afar? A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on May 13, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Plenty of women have caught wind of the chin, and have shared their own chinning selfies on Instagram.

Wenn du denkst es geht nicht mehr kommt von irgendwo ein doppelkinn her #doppelkinnonpoint #gehleck #beautyful #skimodel #chinning A post shared by doppelkinnmare (@doppelkinnmare) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Feeling pretty ❤️ #potatoface #chinning A post shared by Danni Mattin (@scaredycatdan) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Ladies, if we keep this going, there will one day be more photos with the hashtag #chinning on Instagram than photos with the hashtag #selfie. Let's do this.

When the whole British Airways squad chin pics with you. Thanks BA crew for being great sports! #TURNIP #FOR #SCOTLAND A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:26pm PST

Fun fact: Apparently my great-uncle was one of Chairman Mao's personal guards 😮 A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

