Most Instagram selfies are all about trying to look #flawless–but not Michelle Liu's. The 21-year-old is proudly challenging Instagram beauty norms with "chinning," the cool new way to take a selfie. Basically, instead of taking your selfie from a flattering angle, take it from below, while allowing your face to show off all the chins within.
Liu chronicles her chinning expeditions on an Instagram account called @chinventures. She is based in Boston, but based on her chin-errific Instagram, she loves to travel. She's chinned all over the world, from Kraków to Beijing to New York to Paris.
Mic spoke with Liu, a.k.a. Chinchelle, over email about her chinventures. According to the outlet, she she was inspired to start chinning because, "she saw value in 'looking silly' and feeling comfortable in her own skin." And even though she only started her Instagram account in September 2016, while studying abroad in Vienna, she has been chinning for years. “My chinning entertained my friends all through middle school, high school and college, at which point I decided to share my chin with the world,” Liu told Mic.
Plenty of women have caught wind of the chin, and have shared their own chinning selfies on Instagram.
Ladies, if we keep this going, there will one day be more photos with the hashtag #chinning on Instagram than photos with the hashtag #selfie. Let's do this.