In the weeks since Rihanna has launched her namesake beauty brand Fenty Beauty, fans have been going crazy over the line. With its 40 shades of foundation, multi-colored highlighters, and the fact that, hello, it was all created by Rihanna, it's no surprise that this line went viral instantly. But one beauty blogger created a sensation by destroying her Fenty haul.

Nickole Hoang, aka Beauty Killer on Instagram, chops and screws her Fenty products until they meet her exact specifications. Videos show her chopping off the top of one of Rihanna's beloved Match Stix and turning it onto a liquid gold highlighter.

🦄UNICORN GLOW FOR REAL💫 I created this unicorn glow concoction using the @fentybeauty Unicorn Match Stick & @farsali Gold Elixir. I'm so happy with the results. To make the glow wearable I blended with a brush. If you want that purple highlight - feel free to leave this on and blend with fingers. My YouTube 🎥Review On Fenty Beauty is up. Link in Bio. ____________________________________________________ Products Mentioned: @fentybeauty -Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick -Unicorn @fentybeauty - Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer @fentybeauty - Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation 180 + 380 @fentybeauty - Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120 @fentybeauty - Invisimatte Blotting Powder @fentybeauty - Portable Touchup Brush 130 @marcjacobbeauty - Hi-Shine Lipgloss - 348 Call Me! @farsalicare -Rose Gold Elixir @anastasiabeverlyhills - Subculture Palette @stilacosmetics- Liquid Eyeshadow - Smokey Storm @skylashes - SL 9 @sephora x @moschino - Bear Brush Collection • • • • • • • • • • • #GALAXYCOLLECTION #GLOSSBOMB#makeuptutorialsx0x#KILLAWATT#wakeupandmakeup#FENTYFACE#INSTANTRETOUCHPRIMER#fentyxpuma#fentybeauty#MEANMONEY/#HUSTLABABY#TROPHYWIFE#rihgram#PROFILTER#makeupjunkie#FENTYBEAUTYXHN #norvina @badgirlriri#brian_champagne #GALAXYGLOW #NEPTURNT #ALIENBAE #LATERCRATER #linerandbrowsss #universomakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #hypnaughtypower #makeupforbarbies #allmodernmakeup# #makeupvideoss #makegirlz

A post shared by Beauty Killer (@nickole_hoang) on

Even Rihanna liked the video and tossed it a few kissy-face emojis. Hoang explained that she's doing more than just cutting up pricey products for fun. "The alchemy is real. I heated up a knife slightly to chop off the top of the #MATCHSTIX Shimmer Skin Sticks," she wrote. "There is a method to the madness. I find I get the most pigmentation from the middle versus the uncut smooth top."

🚨Video Alert🚨 🌶 CHILI MANGO + UNICORN 🦄 SLAY ✨ The alchemy is real. I heated up a knife slightly to chop off the top of the #MATCHSTIX Shimmer Skin Sticks. There is a method to the madness. I find I get the most pigmentation from the middle versus the uncut smooth top. These colours a freaking bomb btw. There are lots more MUA tricks of the trade to come. Stay tuned beautiful. I hope you enjoy my loves. 💋 FOLLOW @nickole_hoang for more makeup looks Check out my 🎥Youtube Review On Fenty Beauty. Link in Bio ____________________________________________________ Products Mentioned: @fentybeauty -Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick - Chili Mango + Unicorn @fentybeauty - Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer @fentybeauty - Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation 140 @fentybeauty -Match Stix Trio - Medium 200 - Bamboo, Mocha, Trippin @fentybeauty - Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby @fentybeauty - Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120 @fentybeauty - Invisimatte Blotting Powder @fentybeauty - Portable Touchup Brush 130 @hudabeauty - Desert Dusk Palette @hudabeauty - Liquid Matte Mamacita @hudabeauty - Farah lashes @elfcosmetics - Beautifully Precise Multi Blender Massager @maccosmetics - Fruity Juicy Bronzer Biana @sephora x @moschino -Bear Collection Brush • • • • • • • • • • • #GALAXYCOLLECTION#GLOSSBOMB #KILLAWATT #FENTYFACE#INSTANTRETOUCHPRIMER#fentyxpuma #fentybeauty #MEANMONEY/#HUSTLABABY#TROPHYWIFE #rihgram#PROFILTER #makeupjunkie#FENTYBEAUTYXHN @badgirlriri #brian_champagne#makegirlz#wakeupandmakeup#hypnaughtymakeup#hudabeauty #makeuptutorialsx0x#allmodernmakeup#makeupforbarbies#maccosmetics #sephora #moschino #jeremyscott @jeremyscott #makeuptutorial#1minutemakeup #elf @alyakattan @monakattan @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty @dollhousedubai

A post shared by Beauty Killer (@nickole_hoang) on

Even if you won't be taking a hot knife to your own cosmetics anytime soon, the videos are worth watching for Hoang's sheer ingenuity. She may be cutting into Rihanna's beloved beauty line, but we have a feeling this is exactly the kind of creativity Rihanna wants Fenty to inspire.

