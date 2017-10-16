Advertising

In the weeks since Rihanna has launched her namesake beauty brand Fenty Beauty, fans have been going crazy over the line. With its 40 shades of foundation, multi-colored highlighters, and the fact that, hello, it was all created by Rihanna, it's no surprise that this line went viral instantly. But one beauty blogger created a sensation by destroying her Fenty haul.

Nickole Hoang, aka Beauty Killer on Instagram, chops and screws her Fenty products until they meet her exact specifications. Videos show her chopping off the top of one of Rihanna's beloved Match Stix and turning it onto a liquid gold highlighter.

Even Rihanna liked the video and tossed it a few kissy-face emojis. Hoang explained that she's doing more than just cutting up pricey products for fun. "The alchemy is real. I heated up a knife slightly to chop off the top of the #MATCHSTIX Shimmer Skin Sticks," she wrote. "There is a method to the madness. I find I get the most pigmentation from the middle versus the uncut smooth top."

Even if you won't be taking a hot knife to your own cosmetics anytime soon, the videos are worth watching for Hoang's sheer ingenuity. She may be cutting into Rihanna's beloved beauty line, but we have a feeling this is exactly the kind of creativity Rihanna wants Fenty to inspire.

