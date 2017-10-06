Advertising

In the YouTube beauty world, not all changes are created equal. Some — like the face of makeup using only food challenge — are just plain gross. But the "not my arms" challenge has to be our personal favorite. It involves someone else applying your makeup, all while sitting behind you so your arms look like your own. (Think back to middle school. Then you'll remember the game I'm talking about.)

One "not my arms" video has gone viral after a woman ended up with an overfull face of makeup thanks to her boyfriend. Younique Cosmetics seller Lauren Frank posted the whole challenge online via Facebook Live. In the 45-minute video, she gets a slathered in mascara and then coated in lipstick.

"You can have a look like this, too. All you have to do is rewatch this video. It’s a full tutorial of this look. It’s gonna go viral probably," she said.

Commenters are laughing over the clown-face of makeup. "Honestly....this is the funniest video ever!! OMG you are so beautiful all done up this way! Love you and Hank so much!!" wrote one jokester. "You've never looked better Lauren. I need some tips on that nice winged look lol," wrote another.

The video has already been viewed 19,000 times. Frank may not have her boyfriend to thank for her glam, but at least some good came out of his makeup skills.

