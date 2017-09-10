Advertising

Just in time for fall, Kylie Jenner has dyed her hair summertime rosé pink.

The Kardashian-Jenner sister who claims to have "started wigs" showed off her latest look to almost 3 million likes on Instagram. The rosé hue is certainly on trend — from millennial pink packaging to soft pink on the runways, rosé is apparently here to stay.

Jenner rarely keeps a hair color longer than a few months, whether it's her natural brunette, a Kim-esque platinum, or a teal or neon orange wig. Unlike some of her other brightest color choices, this look appears to be the result of an actual dye job on her own hair, instead of a wig. Since her most recent color was platinum blonde, perhaps Jenners' stylist decided to freshen it up with a pink toner instead of going straight back to brown. Naturally, the new hair color perfectly matches her rosy pink lip shade.

As People reports, Jenner has spoken before about her love of switching up her color. “After that, I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way,” she said. “It’s hard for me to go back to different styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want be in that space.”

Knowing Kylie, this look won't last long — perhaps she'll be orange again before pumpkin spice season is out.

