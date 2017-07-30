Advertising

Remember the good old days, Lady Gaga fans? Before the huge pink Joanna cowboy hat, Gaga was tying her hair into a bow one day and rocking a purple wig the next. Lately, the pop-goes-country star's style has shifted to a more "I'm an adult now" simple brown-haired 'do. Thankfully, Gaga is apparently over looking like a regular citizen. She's gone rainbow.

Where every Italian girl goes to gather herself. Meat counter. 🔪 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 21, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

In a hairstyle that's half The Joker, half flavored Starbucks beverage, Gaga has transformed her hair to an orange and green look. (Go Gators!)

JOANNE WORLD TOUR @fredericaspiras hair @sarahtannomakeup makeup 💄 💎 3 days #joanneworldtour #Joanne A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Frederic Aspiras, a celebrity hairstylist who's done Lady Gaga's tour looks, get credit for the dark side of the rainbow masterpiece. According to Yahoo, Gaga is likely to keep the style for her Joanne World Tour, which kicks off on August 1.

Just a few weeks ago, Gaga's hair was transformed into a 'soft peach' shade.

Like a summer peach 🍑 jus juicin' xoxo, Joanne #joanneworldtour #rehearsal A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

If her heightened colors prove anything, it's that Gaga is channeling her artistic side in the days before her tour kicks off. That green mane is coming to a stadium near you.

