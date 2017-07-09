Advertising

Youtube star Lele Pons is in hot water after she forgot to read the fine print when deciding to donate her hair to a cancer charity.

The drama started when Pons shared a picture of herself, chopped off ponytail in hand, and announced that she was donating her hair to charity.

Care to explain how you chopped off your "hair" and "donated" it @lelepons?? Last time I checked you can't donate extensions. pic.twitter.com/mUvckfllDa — Emily (@Emily_graceffa) July 7, 2017

But as one eagle-eyed follower noticed, the roots of her "hair" had the telltale tracks of extensions. Cancer charity Locks of Love, which provides hairpieces to children suffering from illness, advises that donated hair may not be color-treated. According to the website, "Hair that has been bleached (usually this refers to highlighted hair) is not usable. If unsure, ask your stylist. We are not able to accept bleached hair due to a chemical reaction that occurs during the manufacturing process. **If the hair was bleached years ago and has completely grown out it is fine to donate."

People on Twitter accused Pons of staging the haircut and publicizing a donation that wasn't actually going to happen.

Lele pons literally pretended to donate her hair when It was extensions and her hair is bleached loool — lexi (@hellopignoli) July 7, 2017

Footage of lele giving up hair to donate pic.twitter.com/oFMx3SrWL6 — jackkkkk (@coIIabing) July 7, 2017

But as it turns out, Pons did chop off her real hair as well as remove her extensions. She took to Twitter to clear the whole mess up. "To help clear any assumptions, I cut my hair with the intention of donating it," she wrote. "Sadly after trying, I learned charities who donate wigs don’t accept color treated hair. So I’m finding other ways to help those affected by hair loss b/c of cancer. This is still a priority for me."

1/ To help clear any assumptions, I cut my hair with the intention of donating it. — Lele Pons (@lelepons) July 8, 2017

2/ Sadly after trying, I learned charities who donate wigs don’t accept color treated hair. — Lele Pons (@lelepons) July 8, 2017

3/ So I’m finding other ways to help those affected by hair loss b/c of cancer. This is still a priority for me. — Lele Pons (@lelepons) July 8, 2017

It seems Pons learned the hard way — via instigators on Twitter — that her charity effort wasn't as simple as it seemed. Hopefully, she comes through on her promise to find another way to help out children who deserve way more than someone's ratty old hair extensions.

