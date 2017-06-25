Advertising

Fans have already begun to dress like Wonder Woman and copy her makeup look. Thanks to Maybelline, they'll soon be able to carry around a bit of Wonder Woman right in their bags.

According to Allure, a themed makeup collection is on its way. The upcoming products were first announced by Instagram user @g_glowbeauty and later picked up by @makeupworldnews, an account that often breaks the news of upcoming exciting launches. The account was able to obtain product shots of Matte Liquid Lipsticks, nail polish, and Colossal Big Shot mascara all branded with Wonder Woman packaging.

The lipsticks look like they'll be available in five shades, from an all American red just like the original Wonder Woman would wear all the way down to a millennial pink. The photo also includes a collector's box with cartoons of Wonder Woman just in case you need any beauty inspiration.

Makeup lovers know that the right beauty look can feel make you feel just as powerful as Wonder Woman strapping on her cape and belt. Whether you need curled lashes to feel like Wonder Woman or not, it's hard to deny the special kind of energy that comes from carrying a superhero-approved makeup product around with you.

A release date for the collection has yet to be announced. Until then, feel free to rename your cat eye the "lasso of truth."

