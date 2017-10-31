Only Dr. Pimple Popper would wear this disgusting zit nail art.

Get ready for the perfect manicure for the grossest person in your life.

This nail art by blogger Natasha Lee takes the pimple popper viral video trend to the next level, complete with nails that actually ooze "pus" aka hand cream.

Created using a combination of holographic nail color, pink polish, hand cream, and ingenuity, these nails aren't even an approximation of a zit. They look exactly like the meaty whiteheads that some people (sickos) love to pop.

Lee created the exploding pimple art specifically for Halloween, but skin care lovers and zit haters will probably be rocking these oozy nails all year long. Lee's other creations include Fidget Spinner Nails, Ouija board nails, and unicorn nails. In just ten minutes, learn how to turn your nails— somewhere that doesn't typically break out — into an acne-ridden paradise.