We're all for spending money on frivolous beauty products, but not when it comes at the expense of a new insecurity for women. A Scandinavian company named The Perfect V has created an entire range of products to fluff and buff the female body part it only describes as "the V."

The worst offender? A Very V Luminizer, intended to "highlight, soften, and illuminate" your genitals. "Luminious iridescent color to add some extra prettiness to the V," according to the brand. You may never have looked down before and thought, "I wish I had some iridescent color down here," and this $42 pseudo-moisturizer wants to change that.

Of course, if you do prefer a little artificial vaginal glow, please go forth and illuminate. But it's the assumption that all vagina owners need some sort of genital highlighter that's, sorry to use this term, problematic. Women are already taught to line their lips and tuck their tummies. Let's not make them self conscious about their vaginas as well. The products' tagline is "Nordic Purity," which conjures up an image of a thin, white, blonde woman, who's apparently also a virgin with a glowing vagina.

As Ellen Scott writes in Metro, "Your vagina does not need to be tighter than a fiercely clenched fist and as pink as a ballet slipper. Your labia do not need to be minimal, with a smooth skin tone that’s been perfectly highlighted and contoured."

Aside from the disturbing gender politics at play here, it's also important to check with your doctor before applying random creams you ordered online to a potentially life-giving organ. The few listed ingredients here include elderflower and Vitamin E and 50 mL of a proprietary concoction simply known as "Shades of V™ Luminizer."

Other product options include a serum, beauty mist, beauty sheets, and a "gentle exfoliator." If you want to create an entire skin care routine for your vagina — go for it. But please, don't make us buy it.

