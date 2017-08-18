Advertising

Of all the ways to express your femininity, vagina nail art might be our new favorite.

Portland nail artist Asa Bree, owner of Fingerbang Nail Salon — yes, that's the real name — created two accent nails that depict a pretty shockingly accurate miniature female anatomy. (The remaining four nails were covered in glitter, exactly like some vaginas.)

Health teachers, this is the perfect nail design for you.

Asa created the design with five different shades of pink gel polish, finished off with a shiny pearl. As BuzzFeed News reports, the entire look took about two hours.

✨ PUSSY✨POWER✨ for @uppermetalclass @projectobject.co ❤️❤️ @fingerbangportland A post shared by Asa Bree (@asabree) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

The fingers in question belong to local Portland artist T Ngu, whose shop Project Object supports handmade goods from women, LGBTQ, and POC designers. "Asa and I had been talking about doing some vagina- or vulva-inspired nails for a while," Ngu said. So when the artist behind The Post-Structuralist Vulva Coloring Book, Meggyn Pomerleau, threw an event at Project Object, the time was right. "It just felt appropriate to just kind of make a statement on my nails," she said.

Asa prepped for the design by dipping into medical research about the female anatomy. Her hard work clearly payed off. Asa shared the look on Instagram with the perfect caption "PUSSY✨POWER✨." Since then, it's already gotten thousands of likes and plenty of supportive comments from people who can't wait to turn their nail art game PG-13.

Fingerbang creates more than just artful vaginas. Check out a few of their nail designs, which include everything from gems to rainbows to Beatles portraits.

@katrinamarieee The Beatles! 😉 inspired by @miunailsart #beatles #magicfingers #nailchurch #fingerbangportland #fingerbangme #fingerbang A post shared by FINGER BANG (@fingerbangportland) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

@asabree on @daylynnlambi GUDETAMA 3D MADNESS Booty booty booty #gudetama #3dnails #magicfingers #nailchurch #fingerbangportland #fingerbangme #fingerbang A post shared by FINGER BANG (@fingerbangportland) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

@asabree on @katrinamarieee some matte @metallica shit all day #mattenails #metallica #magicfingers #nailchurch #fingerbangportland #fingerbangme #fingerbang A post shared by FINGER BANG (@fingerbangportland) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

