5 eyebrow-raising abortion signs...and 1 earnest truth-bomb that both sides need to see

Sara Critchfield
May 23, 2019@8:10 PM
Across the country women and men continue to protest restrictive abortion laws — a wave of laws starting on May 14 in Alabama with a near-total abortion ban and followed by a host of other states.

The following images are some of the most eyebrow-raising signs we've spotted on Instagram in the Alabama protests. But we hope you'll scroll down to the final image because no matter what "side" you're on, there's a truth bomb waiting for everyone.​​​​​​

This photo speaks for itself.
Handmaid's Tale for real?
Move over Bros before Hoes...there's a new saying in town.
Many have pointed out that men are responsible for 100% of all pregnancies. Just sayin'.

Ok, this one is just flat-out hilarious.
A helpful reminder. Let's be humane to each other.

We think both sides of this issue need to keep in mind that 1 out of every 4 women have had an abortion. That means you, dear readers, probably not only know someone who's had an abortion, but love someone who's had an abortion. Act accordingly.

If you think people need to be reminded to be humane, please share this on Facebook.

