5 eyebrow-raising abortion signs...and 1 earnest truth-bomb that both sides need to see

Across the country women and men continue to protest restrictive abortion laws — a wave of laws starting on May 14 in Alabama with a near-total abortion ban and followed by a host of other states.
The following images are some of the most eyebrow-raising signs we've spotted on Instagram in the Alabama protests. But we hope you'll scroll down to the final image because no matter what "side" you're on, there's a truth bomb waiting for everyone.
We think both sides of this issue need to keep in mind that 1 out of every 4 women have had an abortion. That means you, dear readers, probably not only know someone who's had an abortion, but love someone who's had an abortion. Act accordingly.
