5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Happy Monday! We hope you survived Saint Patrick's Day weekend. If you didn't and you need some celebrity gossip, you're in for a treat. These five celebs aren't doing so hot!5. Bruce Willis, because he's aging faster than we thought he would. We don't want to lose the Bruce we all love! shutterstock Yesterday, On Bruce Willis's 68th birthday, his family announced that Bruce has been strugging with frontotemporal dimentia. Beloved Bruce Willis? It can't be! Emma Willis, his wife, opened up about her grief surrounding the diagnosis.Bruce Willis's wife speaks of her grief at his dementia on his 68th birthday https://t.co/jeha6htkIG— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 20, 2023 We send all our love to him and his family. But don't worry, the American hearthrob still seems like he had an awesome birthday. Take a look!A very lovely and poignant photo posted by Demi Moore on Instagram of Bruce Willis, who has Frontotemporal Dementia, - which is what my dad had. It’s a terrible disease but it’s very impressive the way his family and others around him are dealing with it. pic.twitter.com/luNMJZnp7z— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) February 24, 2023 Bruce Willis ❤️Via Instagram (brucewillisbw) pic.twitter.com/ve1oYyJETs— 𝗔𝗹𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮 (@albeertobrr) March 19, 2023 Demi Moore shares a touching video as Bruce Willis’ family celebrate his birthday pic.twitter.com/b8eDENDWrs— Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) March 20, 2023 Onto the next celeb!4. Bad Bunny, because his relationship with Kendall Jenner is getting...annoying. Bad Bunny, why must you ruin your good name by joining the Kardashians? shutterstock Bad Bunny has taken his relationship with Kendall Jenner to another level. He has apparently dissed Kendall's ex Devin Booker in a new song. In Kardashian world, that makes it official. Take a gander at some of these internet reactions.Bad Book > Bad BunnyDevin writing his own diss track today— Espo (@Espo) March 19, 2023 Bad bunny gon have a quarter of the worlds population singing Devin Booker diss lyrics lmfaoooo— Jo (@MavsStan41) March 17, 2023 bad bunny pissing me off idc what his deal w kendall is he did not have to diss booker like that 😑😑— vanessa (@vanessannoemi) March 19, 2023 backstage next time Bad Bunny has a show in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/0H5fCiDn9g— andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) March 17, 2023 Let's not forget how annoyed Bad Bunny fans are with this new romance.goodmorning to everyone except bad bunny and kendall jenner... pic.twitter.com/sntyVBBYyI— j (@rojasjaron) March 9, 2023 Bad Bunny’s family when Kendall comes over for dinner pic.twitter.com/2maCdZ2xeB— .•°Lil Nug 🎻 (@LittlestOfNugs) March 11, 2023 Bad bunny dating candle and writing a verse for her hurts a lot I’m ngl. I wish it didn’t but It hurts. Like I’m hurt. pic.twitter.com/fxOm10cvuv— beautiful primcess (@tummypain7) March 17, 2023 the latino community after hearing the rumors about bad bunny and kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/k2IcznW2eY— king julian (@JulianColin1) February 20, 2023 3. Donald Trump, because his bad week is about to get so much worse. Will Trump finally be punished for what he's done? shutterstock If you're following the news at all, you may have gathered that Trump might be arrested and indicted...soon. Wait, for...which crime again? This time Trump is facing potential criminal charges for paying off an adult film actress to stay silent about their affair. If Trump is indicted, it will be the first time in US History that a former president is convicted of a crime. Take a look at the internet's reactions.What are you wearing to the Trump Indictment Party? pic.twitter.com/invCzGW87F— Allison 🐦 🇺🇦 (@Snarkage1) March 10, 2023 BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis responds to the reports of a possible Trump indictment:"We are not involved in this and won't be involved in this. I have no interested in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA. He's trying to do a political spectacle.… https://t.co/3zQRmz72lH pic.twitter.com/lCeCA37vnf— Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 20, 2023 Rudy on a Trump indictment: “You can look at ancient history, and you can see this is the kind of thing that ends a civilization.” pic.twitter.com/OwfKIAyJ7t— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2023 When your party tries to overthrow the gov't, calls for Civil War, values assault rifles over school children, embraces fascism, restricts voting rights & forces women to give birth against their will, your party is a domestic terrorist organization.#ProudBlue #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/BzhoQHzhVV— LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) March 20, 2023 My god. The framing of a Trump indictment by the media is ridiculous. If you allow a criminal to go unpunished because you’re afraid of what his supporters might do, then you might as well wave good bye to the rule of law.— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) March 19, 2023 Mary Trump was asked what would happen in America with a #TrumpIndictment. 👇#Lockhimup #Manhattan #NYPD Alvin Bragg pic.twitter.com/eYXBrajaSM— Dan "I Stand With Ukraine" P (@ddanpereira) March 18, 2023 It looks like a Trump indictment is imminent. They are setting up in front of the Manhattan Criminal court. pic.twitter.com/0RJSM6kDOF— Ryan Cunningham (@rycunni) March 20, 2023 ON TRUMP PREDICTING HIS INDICTMENT AND CALLING FOR TROUBLE #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/kD7VpPXiUm— Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) March 18, 2023 I guess we'll have to wait and see. Which Trump Indictment Watch Party are YOU going to?2. Shaquille O'neal, because he's mysteriousy in the hospital. Are you okay Shaq? shutterstock We all know and love Shaquille O'neal, so we're worried that he's in a hospital bed!Shaquille O'Neal sparked concern after sharing a photo of him in a hospital bed Sunday, but TMZ Sports has learned he underwent planned hip surgery ... and is now on the mend. https://t.co/CV0Blj4b8Y— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 20, 2023 Shaq has everybody worried after sharing a pic from a hospital bed https://t.co/mmbFna9hMX— BroBible (@BroBible) March 20, 2023 Phew, it looks like he's just having hip surgery and will be okay! Onto the final celebrity of the week.1. Gwyneth Paltrow, because she's being sued for 3.1 million dollars and encouring eating disorders. Poor Gwyneth... shutterstock Gwyneth is being sued for an alleged 'hit and run' skiing accident. Apparently, the movie star hit a skiier in Utah and caused a permanent traumatic brain injury. On top of that, Paltrow is getting roasted all over the internet for sharing diet tips that are basically starving yourself. Take a look.All of the bone broth, fasting and dry brushing will not save Gwyneth Paltrow. 💩 pic.twitter.com/JP7VJlBU3z— mash jung (@iammashj) March 15, 2023 Gwyneth Paltrow has been loud about her extreme restrictive diets paired with heavy exercise since the 90s, and *selling* her expensive extreme restrictive diets and exercise regimens for 15 years.It's not something new she started because she has long COVID.— Cate Eland (@RomancingNope) March 19, 2023 Where Gwyneth Paltrow goes after she consumes her bone broth for lunch; her at-home spa. pic.twitter.com/m7W1rzOq7B— HEATED (@Binzbysolange) March 18, 2023 Gwyneth Paltrow is so funny. She went on an hour long podcast to basically tell people she eats like a poor victorian child— taurus girl (@jaxajueny) March 16, 2023 Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her diet is an attempt to treat her Long Covid. Diet & exercise haven't been proven to help - it's sad how some doctors exploit unproven treatments & the lengths some go to to try to restore health 💔 pic.twitter.com/svg0G3BVIG— chantzy (@chantz_y) March 18, 2023 I’d urge caution sharing that Gwyneth Paltrow clip that’s been going around, as it’s 100% describing an eating disorder including methods— Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) March 16, 2023 Well, there you have it. Stars! They're just like us. Annoying and struggling. Have a great day!