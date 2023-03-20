Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having a Bad Monday.

5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Maggie Lalley
Mar 20, 2023 | 4:28 PM
ADVERTISING

Happy Monday! We hope you survived Saint Patrick's Day weekend. If you didn't and you need some celebrity gossip, you're in for a treat. These five celebs aren't doing so hot!

5. Bruce Willis, because he's aging faster than we thought he would.

We don't want to lose the Bruce we all love!
We don't want to lose the Bruce we all love!
shutterstock
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content