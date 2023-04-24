5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a rough day back at the office? Don't fear! These celebrities are struggling big time. Let's take a look!5. Britney Spears, because she posted something strange on Instagram about BOUNDARIES. Britney isn't the most grounded celebrity these days. shutterstock If you're a Britney fan, you're probably aware that her Instagram presence is unhinged. Her social media was disturbing before we freed her, but after we freed her? Just as spooky. Her latest post about BOUNDARIES BEING HEALTHY, has sparked some concern. The sentiment of the post is sweet, sure, but like most of her posts, it's basically word salad. On top of that, she's wearing a pink Barbie dress and also writes, "Barbie my a**". As always, fans are weirded out, in a loving way.Britney Spears be having me concerned with her weird ass Instagram videos— Ash🤍 (@AshhhlanG) April 22, 2023 If I could go back in time 20 years I would go on TRL and show them Britney Spears current instagram account— Noah (@lame_gay1) April 22, 2023 🚨 Britney Spears looks stunning in new Instagram pictures:— “Barbie my ass 💋💋🌷🎀 !!!” pic.twitter.com/hHG2olVjig— B Spears Promo (@BSpearsPromo) April 20, 2023 Do you think we’ll ever figure out what Britney Spears Instagram posts mean— wiz laqueefa (@elbowpunches) April 19, 2023 Britney Spears always dancing in various videos on her Instagram with t-shirts and panties never ceases to amaze me. She’s a whole vibe 😂— Niyi Fatogun (@niyifatogun) April 18, 2023 Britney, we love you, but are you okay?4. Joe Alwyn, because Taylor Swift's inner circle has unfollowed him on Instagram after the shocking split. Joe, how could you do this to our beloved Taylor? shutterstock Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's breakup has rocked the nation. Swifties have gone insane and the world has sided with Queen Taylor. Rumors of cheating? Rumors of hating Taylor because she's too famous? Yeah, there's no chance anyone will have any sympathy for you Joe. SORRY! Some real heavyhitters have unfollowed him. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.the unfollow spree of joe alwyn continues… pic.twitter.com/NAYMfTB2OT— Ron (@midnightstrack2) April 23, 2023 Celebrities who unfollowed Joe Alwyn following Taylor Swift breakup: • Austin Swift • Ryan Reynolds• HAIM sisters• Lena Dunham• Lily Aldridge• Martha Hunt• Gigi Hadid• Claire Winter• Ashley Avignone pic.twitter.com/RiQQtFcsDH— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 22, 2023 she unlocked her inner whitney oh its over for you joe alwyn pic.twitter.com/ZL86APnSxm— nick (@nickputation) April 22, 2023 🚨 Joe Alwyn just unfollowed Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/T3S2uf8UMk— jessi ⸆⸉ | #1 mikeynator (@3vermores) April 21, 2023 gigi hadid on her way to unfollow joe alwyn after hanging out with taylor swift pic.twitter.com/saO7gdzGYD— :( (@soittgoess) April 21, 2023 Joe alwyn will never live to see another sunny happy peaceful day again in his life pic.twitter.com/QVom6zIe80— ruby (@scarletfences) April 24, 2023 Congrats on ruining your entire life Joe. You could have been Joe Swift. Onto the next suffering celeb.3. Supermodel Karlie Kloss, because she might be Taylor's new lover? Rumors are afoot. Could rumors about Taylor being not totally heteronormative be TRUE? shutterstock Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who Taylor has had a friendship with on and off over the years, is rumored to be one of Taylor's ex lovers. There's a whole section on TikTok dedicated to "gaylor theories." Karlie Kloss is also married to Jared Kushner's brother, so she's basically a Trump? Let's breakdown this theory using some of the internet's more controversial tweets.‼️Following Taylor and Joe’s break up, Karlie Kloss stopped following Joe Alwyn on Instagram pic.twitter.com/xpVxQGUxEQ— dream girl (@insideafantasy) April 20, 2023 Do you guys think that Taylor giggles on the inside when she makes a stadium of 70,000 people scream lyrics about karlie kloss— Dream Girl (@tays_dreamgirl) April 20, 2023 it’s gonna be karlie kloss btw https://t.co/2GhE4iVBHT— bre (@realbrelor) April 16, 2023 Ready for a new one?Midnights IS about Karlie Kloss Anti-Hero Music Video a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/hGPFgOIwva— Sophie - ME! Out Now! (Taylor's Version) ✨🌈💜✨ (@PrimaFacieERA) April 20, 2023 Taylor Swift gaylor homesexual gay Karlie Kloss Dianna Agroonpic.twitter.com/Q5KwrBveqe— Skyler ᴸᴾ (dilf lover) (@evermoreweekend) April 20, 2023 🚨Actor Joseph Alwyn has unfollowed American model Karlie Kloss on Instagram pic.twitter.com/P0q7aSAGSd— mia heard dbatc & clean live ⋆˙⟡♡ (@whereyouleftmia) April 22, 2023 A daily reminder that these are the Taylor Swift songs that she wrote for Joe Alwyn vs Karlie Kloss pic.twitter.com/XWjVFadfBa— K E I T H 💼 (@thegodlore) April 9, 2023 so you’re telling me karlie kloss bought a house on the same street as taylor swift in tribeca, practically making them neighbors, the week taylor swift broke up with her boyfriend and is likely moving back to new york. did i get that right. that really happened.— 💭 (@rowingneden) April 11, 2023 So, are Taylor and Karlie hooking up? You be the judge. Onto the next weird celebrity controversy.2. Timothee Chalamet, because rumors of him dating Kylie Jenner are upsetting fans deeply. Another one bites the dust...via Kardashian. shutterstock No one is happy when they find out that heart throb Timothee is dating someone. But a Kardashian? Why stoop so low Timothee? Let's see what the internet is saying about Kylie and Timothee.Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Coachella circa 2014 pic.twitter.com/Hyv0s1jByW— Shelby (@justice4gingrs) April 18, 2023 Kylie Jenner: baby do the dance. The dance that I love so much. It’s what made me fall in love with youTimothee Chalamet: pic.twitter.com/xZ233DuHPD— rick (@trulyrick) April 15, 2023 Kylie Jenner and timothee chalamet pic.twitter.com/B1lGHHgYup— Laaaaashli ✨ (@peachlessly) April 18, 2023 Kylie & Timothee bubble bath: pic.twitter.com/9AjDF6Jl94— Erén 🤠🇦🇷 (@erenfromtarget) April 17, 2023 camila and shawn at coachella together, taylor swift single, harry styles kissing emrata, timothee chalamet dating kylie jenner, milly bobby brown engaged, bad bunny dating kendall and the year still has 9 more months left…— danielle (@billierealwife) April 15, 2023 timothée and kylie jenner dating feels like the tom holland and nicki minaj joke but if it were actually real— lo (@timchals) April 17, 2023 Timothee chalamet waking up and finding out he’s officially dating kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/PxDBTs5VyJ— Erik✭ (@anakinswitch) April 17, 2023 BRWAKING: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are officially dating. pic.twitter.com/koWX4P1PLl— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) April 17, 2023 timothee and kylie kissing for pr pic.twitter.com/O098n76mnZ— c (@tayrchlmt) April 18, 2023 kylie and timothee at titos tacos pic.twitter.com/aYXpb5C2LE— ًً (@girlsonfillm) April 15, 2023 do u think kylie loses timothee in the blankets like a tv remote— (っ◔◡◔)っ Jack ッ♡ (@childishblonde) April 19, 2023 And onto the last sad semi-celebrity disaster.1. The Mean Girls at the Baseball Game Who Made Fun of an Influencer for Taking Selfies. Whose side are YOU on? shutterstockAn influencer was recently at a baseball game taking selfies. The girls behind her were making fun of her relentlessly, and she caught it all on camera. It's safe to say these bullies' lives are ruined. (For a few days at least.) Take a look.this is disgusting and the reason i don't support all women. pic.twitter.com/3rmdYn7PVj— ✩‧₊˚ issi ✩‧₊˚ (@lizzysbae) April 22, 2023 ew mean girl energy is so ugly https://t.co/KWsFIWmT7L— elena gail chavira (@elenagchavira) April 24, 2023 i just feel so bad. the woman was obviously feeling so good about herself and then this… aaaaaaaaa https://t.co/DyMjN1PRVe— feelscuteman 🪩🇬🇧 🇺🇦🍦 (@feelscuteman) April 24, 2023 absolutely nothing is weirder and more pathetic to me than fully grown adult women who bully other fully grown adult women out of jealousy. https://t.co/Jf9CkNq1dA— Holly ✨ (BLM!) (@Nivenwashere) April 23, 2023 Are these girls in the wrong for bullying this influencer? OR is the influencer in the wrong for calling them out on the internet?What a Monday. Enjoy the rest of your work day!!!