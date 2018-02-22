10 times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds savagely trolled each other.

There are few, if any celebrity couples who troll each other as consistently and flawlessly as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. While yes, they've co-created two lovely children, the truest bonding factor between the genetically gifted actors is their mutual love of public teasing. And luckily for them, their doting followers seem to enjoy their married banter ALMOST as much as spotting thirst trap photos of the couple covered in sweat at the gym.

In celebration of the generous stream of free roast battles Lively and Reynolds have doled out for us, I thought it was only sensible to gather some of the best, most savage burns between the really really ridiculously good looking couple.

So now, I humbly present to you 10 of Lively and Reynolds' most savage burns, in no particular order.

1. When Reynolds hilariously trolled Lively on her birthday.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

Back in August, Reynolds dedicated a birthday photo to his wife that conveniently cropped her out. His followers quickly took notice of the mischievous move.