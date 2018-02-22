10 times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds savagely trolled each other.

There are few, if any celebrity couples who troll each other as consistently and flawlessly as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. While yes, they've co-created two lovely children, the truest bonding factor between the genetically gifted actors is their mutual love of public teasing. And luckily for them, their doting followers seem to enjoy their married banter ALMOST as much as spotting thirst trap photos of the couple covered in sweat at the gym.
In celebration of the generous stream of free roast battles Lively and Reynolds have doled out for us, I thought it was only sensible to gather some of the best, most savage burns between the really really ridiculously good looking couple.
So now, I humbly present to you 10 of Lively and Reynolds' most savage burns, in no particular order.
1. When Reynolds hilariously trolled Lively on her birthday.
Back in August, Reynolds dedicated a birthday photo to his wife that conveniently cropped her out. His followers quickly took notice of the mischievous move.
2. When Lively struck back at Reynolds on his birthday.
Following his viral birthday picture, there was no way Lively was going to let Reynolds get the last word. When his birthday rolled around in October she upped the stakes by cropping him out of a photo with Ryan Gosling, thus replacing her husband with the viral feminist meme king himself.
3. When they lovingly trolled each other on Valentines Day.
When Reynolds posted a joking photo of himself texting his mom without a cellphone, Lively was quick to swoop in with some flirtatious banter.
"Why won't this damn app swipe right?!" Lively wrote, to which Reynolds responded: "Because it's the E-harmony app."
"Can you show me how to download that?! Ever since Ashley Madison closed I've been so lonely," Lively clapped back.
This is truly one of the only ways to properly celebrate Valentines Day on social media.
4. When Lively trolled Reynolds for his Deadpool ads.
Lively once pulled the ultimate trolling wife move by comparing her husband's Deadpool role to the iconic Burt Reynolds. Who do YOU think wore it better?! This is a tough one.
5. When Lively made a faux-jealous post about Helen Mirren.
"Should I be concerned that my husband's never looked at me this way?... #WhereAreThoseEyesWanderingReynolds#HelenMirrenIStheSexiestWomanAlive#WomanInGold," Lively wrote underneath a photo of her husband smiling at Mirren. This is obviously in jest, but could you blame Reynolds for crushing on the acting goddess?
6. When Lively professed her love for John Legend.
Another photo gag, Lively once dedicated a photo to "the most influential person" aka Legend, then joked about Reynolds blocking him.
7. When Lively roasted Reynolds' baking abilities.
In the ultimate festive roast, Lively shared a picture of her husband's failed Christmas cookies as a self-explanatory burn. "He's verrry handsome though," she joked.
8. When Lively trolled both of them in one fell swoop.
Does this photoshop job even need an explanation?!
9. When Reynolds blasted Lively's fashion sense.
In a simple, yet poignantly rude burn, Reynolds posted a photo of Lively from the set of Rhythm Section with the hashtag #nofilter.
10. When Lively made the ultimate Reynolds meme.
Just, wow.
If this comprehensive list of trolling isn't the emblem of true love, then truly, WHAT IS?!