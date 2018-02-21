Don Jr. said he likes India's 'poorest' because they 'smile.' Now he's getting dragged.

Donald Trump Jr. is the king of saying garbage things and consequently getting roasted on Twitter, and this week is no different. For the past few days the president's eldest son has been traveling India promoting the family's real estate empire.
So naturally, he took some time to make a deeply dehumanizing generalization about poor people.
“I don't mean to be glib about it, but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face. It's a different spirit that you don't see in other parts of the world, and I think there's something unique about that. I know some of the most successful businessmen in the world - some are miserable people,” Trump said on Tuesday during an interview with CNBC’s Indian affiliate.
Truly, it would take an entire book to unpack the levels of classism, racism, condescension, and irony in Don Jr.'s statement.
He's praising the "spirits" of poor people while simultaneously pitching more than$1 billion worth of luxury Trump Tower projects spanning four different cities. The impacts of those powers on low-income populations will be anything but uplifting.
People on Twitter have an arsenal of fiery, intelligent, and pointed words for the president's son.
Don Jr. is nothing if not great at pushing out a Marie Antoinette vibe if she dressed like a rich kid locked inside a Home Depot.