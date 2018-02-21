Don Jr. said he likes India's 'poorest' because they 'smile.' Now he's getting dragged.

Donald Trump Jr. is the king of saying garbage things and consequently getting roasted on Twitter, and this week is no different. For the past few days the president's eldest son has been traveling India promoting the family's real estate empire.

So naturally, he took some time to make a deeply dehumanizing generalization about poor people.

Trump Jr selling real estate in India: “you can see the poorest of the poor - still a smile on face. different spirit than in other parts of the world. something unique about that. i know some of the most successful businessmen in the world - some are miserable people” https://t.co/901DE266p1 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 21, 2018

“I don't mean to be glib about it, but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face. It's a different spirit that you don't see in other parts of the world, and I think there's something unique about that. I know some of the most successful businessmen in the world - some are miserable people,” Trump said on Tuesday during an interview with CNBC’s Indian affiliate.

"You go through a town.... you can see the poorest of the poor and there's still a smile on their face."



Donald Trump Jr. arrives in India on a week-long visit to help attract buyers for his family's luxury apartments. pic.twitter.com/wPHyBQpwi7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2018

Truly, it would take an entire book to unpack the levels of classism, racism, condescension, and irony in Don Jr.'s statement.

He's praising the "spirits" of poor people while simultaneously pitching more than$1 billion worth of luxury Trump Tower projects spanning four different cities. The impacts of those powers on low-income populations will be anything but uplifting.