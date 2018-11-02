Donald Trump made a 'Game of Thrones' joke and unleashed a dragging.

Advertising
In another bizarre effort to live entirely on the internet, globally reviled US President Donald Trump tweeted a Game of Throne's inspired poster of himself, apparently warning Iran that "Sanctions Are Coming."
Not surprisingly, it wasn't received quite as well as Trump may have hoped.
GoT's network HBO was quick to distance themselves from 45.
J.K. Rowling chimed in with her usual Dumbledorian wisdom.
And GoT fans everywhere prepared for battle.
Now for the love of Jon Snow can someone please cut back Trump's screen time?
