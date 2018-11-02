Donald Trump made a 'Game of Thrones' joke and unleashed a dragging.

In another bizarre effort to live entirely on the internet, globally reviled US President Donald Trump tweeted a Game of Throne's inspired poster of himself, apparently warning Iran that "Sanctions Are Coming."

Not surprisingly, it wasn't received quite as well as Trump may have hoped.

GoT's network HBO was quick to distance themselves from 45.

HBO TO CNBC: "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes"https://t.co/vB2hknSXte https://t.co/i7TvoO50sQ — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 2, 2018

J.K. Rowling chimed in with her usual Dumbledorian wisdom.

He who lives by the meme, dies by the meme. pic.twitter.com/UdnqE9Sslr — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 2, 2018

And GoT fans everywhere prepared for battle.

Sanctions are coming for you on November 6, you orange idiot. And how dare you ruin Game of Thrones? https://t.co/Wc1GEfxdlT — Kelly Weiler (@beaglehaus) November 2, 2018