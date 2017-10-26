Guy on Tinder uses gross shark pickup line. Gets immediately eaten alive.

Online dating is a real sink or swim situation. There are times when you think you're smoothly cruising towards a love laden beach -- and then suddenly, your love boat gets capsized by a bloodthirsty shark pickup line. Essentially, Tinder is an ocean full of hungry predators lurking in the dark waters, baiting you to your emotional death with bad pickup lines. It's all of our civic duty to shut down these killers before they tear apart more families. Luckily, there are brave women (and maybe men but I DOUBT IT) doing the Lord's work.

In good sport fashion, the Reddit user bovinespecies posted a shark pickup line he used to break the ice with a Tinder date, and hoo boy, did she devour him with her fact-heavy response.

His line: "Are you a shark? Because I've got some swimmers for you to swallow."

NOOO. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you until you got gross RIGHT OFF THE BAT. Have no fear though, Natalie knew exactly how to handle this whirlpool of disappointment.

The best part of Natalie's response is that she didn't even bother to lay into him for the grossness of his line, and instead ate him alive with facts.