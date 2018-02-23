Experts think Ivanka wrote Trump's notes on how to talk to Florida shooting survivors.

In case you missed it, on Wednesday Trump sat down with survivors and family members affected by the shooting in Parkland, Florida to listen to their demands for stricter gun control.

Twitter users soon had a field day when an AP photo revealed that Trump held lines during his meeting with the students.

The note card included terrifyingly obvious prompts such as the statement "I hear you," which caused people to roast Trump's need to be guided through basic empathy.

President Donald Trump holds notes during a White House listening session with students and parents affected by school shootings. (AP Photo by Carolyn Kaster) pic.twitter.com/Z0lZbSVaoF — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 21, 2018

5. "I hear you" — Lawrence Connolly (@LawrenceConnol2) February 21, 2018

You'd like to think that was a gimme that no one needed to write down, especially for a "listening session." Sheesh. — Glamazon Bitch (@mimilahr) February 21, 2018

To make matters possibly worse, an expert pointed out evidence that suggests it may have been Ivanka who wrote the notes.

It looks like Ivanka wrote her dad's notes on how to handle himself during the "student listening session" . The photo on the left is from @CKaster took. pic.twitter.com/ifiFHT1L5i — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) February 21, 2018

The researcher and technologist Ray cleverly cited the similarities between the handwriting on Trump's notes, and the handwriting on a note expressing gratitude for a gift given to Ivanka's son, Joseph.