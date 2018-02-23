Experts think Ivanka wrote Trump's notes on how to talk to Florida shooting survivors.

In case you missed it, on Wednesday Trump sat down with survivors and family members affected by the shooting in Parkland, Florida to listen to their demands for stricter gun control.
Twitter users soon had a field day when an AP photo revealed that Trump held lines during his meeting with the students.
The note card included terrifyingly obvious prompts such as the statement "I hear you," which caused people to roast Trump's need to be guided through basic empathy.
To make matters possibly worse, an expert pointed out evidence that suggests it may have been Ivanka who wrote the notes.
The researcher and technologist Ray cleverly cited the similarities between the handwriting on Trump's notes, and the handwriting on a note expressing gratitude for a gift given to Ivanka's son, Joseph.
Ray also noted it's possible that Hope Hicks wrote both the thank you notes and Trump's Wednesday prompts.
"I should acknowledge it is possible Hope Hicks wrote both the first ‘thank you’ note AND the notes from today. Thus, the fact that the first two samples match doesn’t necessarily mean they are Ivanka. Here’s Ivanka’s autograph for comparison; it looks a lot like sample #3?" Ray wrote, while sharing a photo of Ivanka's autograph for comparison.
To further his case, Ray also shared examples of Trump's handwriting to dispel the myth that he wrote his own notes.
Again, here are the notes in question.
Regardless of who wrote them, people on Twitter expressed some salty opinions about the penmanship itself.
Whether or not we've cracked the case of Trump's ghostwriter, it's clear he needs one to act like a regular human being with empathy.