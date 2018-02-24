8 times Khloe Kardashian got super real about what pregnancy is really like.

Ever since the beloved Khloe Kardashian officially confirmed her pregnancy in mid December, her world of followers have been clinging to every single update on the future baby Kardashian. Luckily for us, the 33-year-old is fairly generous with her experiences, and has leveraged her platform to host some candid conversations about the struggles of growing a human inside of you.

Obviously, pregnancy is a deeply personal process that affects each woman differently. But there are some universally terrifying and hilarious sensations that come with the territory.

So, in honor of these truths as made self-evident by the oldest Kardashian, here are 8 times Khloe's gotten super real about pregnancy (in no particular order).

1. When she laid down the facts about exercising pregnant.

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

When trolls attempted to shame Khloe for maintaining a meticulous exercise regime while pregnant, she immediately shut them down with some facts.