8 times Khloe Kardashian got super real about what pregnancy is really like.

Ever since the beloved Khloe Kardashian officially confirmed her pregnancy in mid December, her world of followers have been clinging to every single update on the future baby Kardashian. Luckily for us, the 33-year-old is fairly generous with her experiences, and has leveraged her platform to host some candid conversations about the struggles of growing a human inside of you.
Obviously, pregnancy is a deeply personal process that affects each woman differently. But there are some universally terrifying and hilarious sensations that come with the territory.
So, in honor of these truths as made self-evident by the oldest Kardashian, here are 8 times Khloe's gotten super real about pregnancy (in no particular order).
1. When she laid down the facts about exercising pregnant.
When trolls attempted to shame Khloe for maintaining a meticulous exercise regime while pregnant, she immediately shut them down with some facts.
2. When she talked about her bump growing throughout the day.
As it turns out, Khloe's not the only pregnant woman who feels her bump get larger throughout the course of a day.
3. When she got real about increased cellulite.
Rather than bemoaning the increase of pregnant cellulite, Khloe decided to embrace it as part of the wild ride.
4. When she dished about uncomfortable pregnant sex.
This week, during interview with E Online, Khloe shared that sex has gotten increasingly difficult as her stomach has grown in size.
"In the beginning, sex was the same. As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting," she shared.
5. When she joked about her intense cravings.
To be fair, a lot of us non-pregnant folks deal with these cravings as well. Do we have a glorious excuse?! No. Does that stop us from giving in?! Of course not.
6. When she admitted she missed her pre-pregnancy body.
This is likely a feeling many women experience at one point or another. But missing intense workouts?! CAN'T RELATE.
7. When she shared how weird it feels to breathe.
During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Khloe got candid about how her tiny human is taking up much needed breathing space.
"The baby is on all my organs so I get out of breath just from walking," Khloe joked.
8. When she shared the struggle of having too many sisters.
For the most part, having a close-knit family full of sisters is a gain when you're pregnant. But there are times, Khloe shared, where the unsolicited advice can be suffocating.
"I got] a lot of advice from my sisters. Too much. I've gotten to the point where I'm like, 'OK, shut the f--k up and take your own advice,'" Khloe told ET in January.
Since Khloe's due date is hovering around April, it's more than likely she'll have more pregnant anecdotes to share with the world before the baby is born.