Trump accidentally insulted Ivanka and the internet strongly agreed.

By now, the pageantry of Donald Trump insulting someone on Twitter has become a daily given. There's no longer a feeling of spectacle when the president uses a racial slur or fat-shames North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, but that doesn't mean his online presence has totally lost its luster. Sometimes, blessings fall down from the most unexpected places.

When Trump attempted to compliment his daughter Ivanka on Friday, his wording perfectly opened a door for a stream of detractors.

My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

His tweet naturally set in motion the obvious question: WHY can't we have a better, smarter, person representing our country?!

They don't even have to be brilliant, just someone with actual palpable political experience.