This woman's story of how her parents met is too insane to not be true.

Whether it's the most mundane story of al, or it's Pulitzer prize winning material, most of us have been force-fed the story of how our parents met. Passing down these histories of whirlwind romances (or destructive flings) is such a universal tradition, it birthed the whole plot of How I Met Your Mother.

So, when Twitter user Ice JJ Les asked his followers to share the stories of how their parents met, he was sure to receive some golden stories.

Where did your parents meet? — Ice JJ Les (@LesIzMore) February 19, 2018

While there were plenty of anecdotes ranging from heartwarming to downright boring, one woman's story stuck out as perhaps the most unlikely and cinematic.

She truly could not make this one up.

My dad was in jail, he called the wrong number by mistake, happened to be my mom, they talked because my dad didn’t want to waste his call. BOOM they’ve been married for 24 years now lol https://t.co/sG3IdjqzKH — terra ryzing. (@_adrxante) February 20, 2018

