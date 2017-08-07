Advertising

Last week, a dude named Robbie Tripp made headlines for sharing an Instagram post dedicated to his "curvy" wife, blogger Sarah Tripp. The post, which seems sweet enough at first, quickly received an onslaught of backlash–many accused him of asking for praise for simply being attracted to his wife, while others stood by him for sharing the message that beautiful bodies come in many forms.

Luckily for those who enjoy being amused, most of the backlash came in meme form. (More on that later.) So now that Robbie Tripp's post and the internet's subsequent memes have reached peak virality, the couple is making the media rounds to provide their side of the story.

"The fact that people have thought that for some reason I wrote that post thinking or knowing that it would go viral to pat myself on the back on a public platform—I had no way of knowing that it would go viral and I only wrote it because I just love my wife," Tripp told People in an interview over Skype. “So I think the negativity is a little bit silly."

Despite those claims, the couple did seem to be promoting the post prior to it going so viral. Sarah Tripp pitched the story to me in an email on Tuesday, August 1, to see if I would consider covering it. At the time, according to her email, the post had almost 11,000 likes and over 600 comments. "I think it’s such an important conversation to show the world that all body types are beautiful and deserve love!" she told me in her pitch.

Then, as the post started to pick up some steam the next day, she sent a followup, asking me again if my team would consider covering it:

Based on Sarah's clear promotion of the post, it seems as if the Tripps were, in fact, trying to make their "curvy wife" story go viral, despite Robbie telling everyone that was not his plan.

Or, at least, after getting a taste of virality (although 11,000 likes does not necessarily a viral post make), the couple decided to run with it and milk this thing for all it's worth.

Hey, there's nothing wrong with wanting to go viral. Just own up to it–especially if there are reporters out there with the receipts.

No matter how you feel about the Tripps' post, the memes it inspired are are A+ content. Enjoy!

I love my curvy wife

I love how her body is like three big circles stacked on one another

made of snow

her carrot nose

and i will tell anyo — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 4, 2017

Customs: "Do you have anything to declare?"

Me: "Yes (ahem) I LOVE MY WIFE'S CURVY BODY" — Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) August 7, 2017

i love my curvy wife. i don't care what society says. i love her hirsute belly & the fact that she is actually my enormous adult son pic.twitter.com/n4sOtFbOFw — Isaiah Breen (@isikbreen) August 4, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/CtBeYYCUZr — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 7, 2017

strong contender for least fave type of male feminist is "man who thinks liking a curvy woman is revolutionary" pic.twitter.com/BzDhhiSHNA — Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) August 3, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body. as a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/4diglEArHa — Tyler (@CorsiAndFenwick) August 6, 2017

"Julie, when do you think your work will be done?"



When men stop getting jerked off for their "bravery" in marrying thick women. — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) August 4, 2017

I love this woman and her curvy body. as a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/8p0CRF4Paq — Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) August 7, 2017

Update 08/07/17, 3:55 p.m. EST: Sarah Tripp responded to Someecards' request for comment, saying, "If you scroll back to my first email it's plain to see that I only contacted you after the post already went viral organically and already had 11,000 likes. "

