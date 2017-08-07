Advertising

Last week, a dude named Robbie Tripp made headlines for sharing an Instagram post dedicated to his "curvy" wife, blogger Sarah Tripp. The post, which seems sweet enough at first, quickly received an onslaught of backlash–many accused him of asking for praise for simply being attracted to his wife, while others stood by him for sharing the message that beautiful bodies come in many forms.

|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. ||

Luckily for those who enjoy being amused, most of the backlash came in meme form. (More on that later.) So now that Robbie Tripp's post and the internet's subsequent memes have reached peak virality, the couple is making the media rounds to provide their side of the story.

"The fact that people have thought that for some reason I wrote that post thinking or knowing that it would go viral to pat myself on the back on a public platform—I had no way of knowing that it would go viral and I only wrote it because I just love my wife," Tripp told People in an interview over Skype. “So I think the negativity is a little bit silly."

Despite those claims, the couple did seem to be promoting the post prior to it going so viral. Sarah Tripp pitched the story to me in an email on Tuesday, August 1, to see if I would consider covering it. At the time, according to her email, the post had almost 11,000 likes and over 600 comments. "I think it’s such an important conversation to show the world that all body types are beautiful and deserve love!" she told me in her pitch.

Then, as the post started to pick up some steam the next day, she sent a followup, asking me again if my team would consider covering it:

Based on Sarah's clear promotion of the post, it seems as if the Tripps were, in fact, trying to make their "curvy wife" story go viral, despite Robbie telling everyone that was not his plan.

Or, at least, after getting a taste of virality (although 11,000 likes does not necessarily a viral post make), the couple decided to run with it and milk this thing for all it's worth.

Hey, there's nothing wrong with wanting to go viral. Just own up to it–especially if there are reporters out there with the receipts.

No matter how you feel about the Tripps' post, the memes it inspired are are A+ content. Enjoy!

Update 08/07/17, 3:55 p.m. EST: Sarah Tripp responded to Someecards' request for comment, saying, "If you scroll back to my first email it's plain to see that I only contacted you after the post already went viral organically and already had 11,000 likes. "

