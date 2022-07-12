Man asks if he's wrong to forbid wife from getting Botox.

Body image is a very sensitive subject, especially when it comes to plastic surgery. In general, it should be someone's choice whether or not they want to get botox, but what if the person getting the plastic surgery is your significant other? Is it ever okay to voice your opinion on it? When this husband gets upset at the idea that his wife wants to get botox, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Tonight my wife (28f) and I (29m) started randomly talking about botox and other enhancements. She asked what I'd think if she were to ever get different kinds of procedures done. I said that she could do whatever she wanted. But when we started talking about face stuff (specifically botox), I said that I would stop her from doing that. -talknawirt