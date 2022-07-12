Woman asks if she was wrong to reveal sister's plastic surgery during a fight.

When a woman was taken off guard by her sister's new appearance, she agreed to keep the secret. That is, until Sis decided to mock her for something totally below the belt. Then the (metaphorical) punches flew and OP delivered a knockout.
Feeling guilty in the aftermath, she took to Reddit's Am I the As*hole forum to pose the question:
My sister is 34 and I'm 40, but since our early 20s people have always assumed she's the older sister. I don't know why she seems to have aged early or why I look younger - I was an alcoholic and a drug user in my 20s and probably deserve to look older. I used to joke that it was payback for her being prettier (she was and still is a total babe).