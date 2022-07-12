Woman asks if she was wrong to reveal sister's plastic surgery during a fight.

Sisterhood: a beautiful, wonderful, back-stabbing journey. If you don't fight with your siblings at least sometimes, are you even related?

When a woman was taken off guard by her sister's new appearance, she agreed to keep the secret. That is, until Sis decided to mock her for something totally below the belt. Then the (metaphorical) punches flew and OP delivered a knockout.

Feeling guilty in the aftermath, she took to Reddit's Am I the As*hole forum to pose the question:

"AITA for telling people my sister's youthfulness comes from plastic surgery and fillers?"