Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star apologizes for Instagram of Royal Wedding guest asleep at airport.

ICYMI: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on Saturday. At least a few people watched. Princess Meghan, or the "Duchess of Sussex" or whatever she's technically called, was a dazzling beacon of light, beauty and regal perfection throughout the entire ceremony because she is the Princess THE WORLD NEEDED RIGHT NOW. BOW DOWN.
But unfortunately, not all of the Royal Wedding guests were quite so flawlessly behaved. One of the guests to get involved in some drama was Patrick J. Adams, star of Suits and Markle's former co-worker (before she left the show to pursue being royalty or whatever).
Here's what went down: On Sunday, Adams committed the faux-pas of sharing a photo of a woman sleeping at the airport with his 2.2 million followers. In the caption, he claimed she had called him "chunky" in a photo from the Royal Wedding, which he had attended with his wife Troian Bellesario.
"She reads her paper. See’s picture of me and Troian from wedding. 'My God. What a terrible photo of you.' I look over. Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?' She pauses. 'Well, you’re just so….chunky,'" he wrote in the caption, according to The Daily Mail.
Now, clearly this was an act of petty revenge. And I leave it to you, dear reader, to decide whether or not it was deserved. Yet people have called out Adams for "cyber bullying" and "body shaming" of the woman in the photo.
Adams has since removed the post and posted this refreshingly self-aware, reasonable and well thought out apology:
The post reads:
Yesterday I posted a photo of a woman who did some casual body shaming of my wife and I in the airport. My intention was solely to put a face to the people who think that sort of glancing commentary is necessary, helpful or funny. Some of the comments on the post instead said I was being a bully and should have taken the “high road” (some also doubled down on the body shaming. Thumbs up guys!) I thought it over and agreed and took it down, not because I felt the woman was right or fair or undeserving of being called out but because any sense of being a bully or lashing out felt wrong. Now a number of familiar outlets with a lot of extra time on their hands are asking for comment and getting ready to publish the post in their hard hitting newspapers, magazines and blogs. So I’ll comment here. I’m no bully. What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that. I’m sorry I didn’t. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian - so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I’m sorry. Now if you see the original post on any media outlet just know that they are choosing to take a relatively small indiscretion and make it worse. Not for me. Because I promise you once I hit post on this message it will be out of my mind forever. But it will make whatever bullying or embarrassment I might have caused for that woman far worse for a far wider audience. Now -this has obviously taken up far too much of our time and of the precious internet space that we need so much. Sorry about that.
IMHO this is a pretty dang good apology. And then he finished with this list of four "lessons" that, honestly, we all need to hear sometimes:
But let’s just finish with a quick summary. 1. Don’t talk shit about the way people look. You have no idea what’s going on with them and your commentary will always make their day worse not better. 2. If someone does. Don’t use the internet to settle scores. Tell them right to their face and in public that they’re part of the problem and not the solution. 3. Believe pretty much nothing you read in magazines. Good or bad. The machinery runs on misfortune and oversimplification. 4. Be cool to yourself and others at every opportunity. Life is too short for all of this. Thx for reading. Now back to our lives...
Now I'd like to conclude this post with a heartfelt shout out to Canadians for being so damn Canadian all the time; it truly makes things easier on the rest of us.