Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star apologizes for Instagram of Royal Wedding guest asleep at airport.

ICYMI: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on Saturday. At least a few people watched. Princess Meghan, or the "Duchess of Sussex" or whatever she's technically called, was a dazzling beacon of light, beauty and regal perfection throughout the entire ceremony because she is the Princess THE WORLD NEEDED RIGHT NOW. BOW DOWN.

But unfortunately, not all of the Royal Wedding guests were quite so flawlessly behaved. One of the guests to get involved in some drama was Patrick J. Adams, star of Suits and Markle's former co-worker (before she left the show to pursue being royalty or whatever).

Here's what went down: On Sunday, Adams committed the faux-pas of sharing a photo of a woman sleeping at the airport with his 2.2 million followers. In the caption, he claimed she had called him "chunky" in a photo from the Royal Wedding, which he had attended with his wife Troian Bellesario.

"She reads her paper. See’s picture of me and Troian from wedding. 'My God. What a terrible photo of you.' I look over. Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?' She pauses. 'Well, you’re just so….chunky,'" he wrote in the caption, according to The Daily Mail.