Woman responds to entitled customer demanding she crotchet a giant blanket for free.

People can be incredibly entitled, and one of the areas this shows up the most is through online sales.

While the online marketplace might not sound like a hotbed for jerks, there are far too many people who thinks artists and craftsmen should work for cheap or free, not even taking into account the costs of materials and amount of hours this work demands.

Fed up with these types of customers, the crotcheter Krafty Katt posted an exchange with a man who tried to bully her into working for free.

The exchange started out relatively normal, with the customer asking for commissions.

But the one quickly shifted when he reprimanded her for not responding sooner.