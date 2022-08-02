LinkedIn accidentally started a debate about cover letters and people are passionate.

With the "nobody wants to work" debate going around, the process of applying to jobs is more miserable than ever...

Sending detailed cover letters, editing your resume, filling out lengthy applications and then waiting for all your work to sit quietly in an email void for eternity can be defeating. Considering many jobs don't even bother to disclose salary information, arguably the most important detail, on their listings, should applicants still bother to draft a personalized cover letter?

Why go through three interviews without even knowing if you can afford to live off of this "competitive opportunity?" So, if you're done putting your resume into prose for a job that will inevitably hire a current employee's nephew instead, here are the best tweets we could find about the cover letter debate.