Amy Schumer secretly got married and no one told us.

Congratulations are in order to comedian Amy Schumer, who, according to Us Weekly, got married to her chef and cookbook author boyfriend, Chris Fischer, on Tuesday.

The pair have only been dating a few months, but that didn't stop them from tying the knot, which they reportedly did in a rented house overlooking the ocean in Malibu. In attendance were people like Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal, Judd Apatow, David Spade, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lawrence. There was a strict no-photo policy, but an insider told Us that a comedian (no word on which one) officiated the ceremony, and that Schumer and Fischer read their own vows.

A source said,

It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute. Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, "Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries." People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.

Here's what we know about Schumer's new husband: Chris Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. His cookbook won a James Beard Award, and his Beach Plum restaurant was supposedly a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama's, according to Esquire magazine. He looks pretty cute, a little like Jon Hamm? And that's about it, so far.