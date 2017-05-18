Advertising

Anthony Bourdain will eat, it seems, just about anything. But when it comes to who he'll eat with, the celebrity chef a little more discriminatory. Bourdain ate with President Obama last year in Vietnam, but according to the New York Daily News, he's definitely not into the idea of eating a meal with Donald Trump.

At a recent event, Bourdain told the Daily News:

“I can’t see the point, he only talks about himself and he’s only interested in himself. I can't see that as being scintillating dinner conversation. Plus he eats his steak well done. I think that really settles it.”

Anthony Bourdain had basically the same opinion on dining with Donald Trump when he spoke with The Wrap in September:

Absolutely fucking not. I’ve been a New Yorker most of my life, [and] for better or worse Mr. Trump is a New Yorker. We know him well here. We’ve watched how he does business and we’ve watched him say things and then we’ve seen whether or not he did those things, we have seen how he treats the people he does business with. I would give the same answer that I would have given 10 years ago, when he was just as loathsome.

However, there was one point in time when Bourdain seemed like he might have been open to it. In June, when asked by theDaily Newswhich presidential candidate he'd like to eat with, he paused and then answered "Trump." But he immediately clarified: "But for all the wrong reasons. I'd like to see him struggle with chopsticks and eat a well-done fucking steak." (Wow, Bourdain really does not care for well-done steak.)

And at that time, Bourdain seemed a little less acerbic about Trump, telling the Daily News, "We know him well in New York. For better or worse, he's one of ours."

