Sunday night had so much going on in the world of TV—the Game of Thrones season finale, the 2017 VMA's, the fifteenth episode of Twin Peaks: The Return (woo hoo Cooper!). So just in case you found yourself absorbed in another show, here are the 11 best Instagrams from the VMAs last night, featuring no Agent Dale Cooper, but a whole lot of pretty cool celebrities. And a few behind-the-scenes pics, too.
1. I am so bummed that Kesha did not actually wear this dress.
2. Miley Cyrus gives a loving shoutout to her fans.
3. HOW CUTE ARE PINK AND HER FAM?
4. Jared Leto and DJ Khaled and one very sparkly sequined cape.
5. Ellen and Chance the Rapper had a love fest.
6. Heidi Klum and Mel B. used the VMAs as their GNO (Girls Night Out, duh).
7. Billy Eichner Billy on the Street-ed Katy Perry.
8. Joe Jonas and (Sir) Rod Stewart having what must be a sexy-off.
9. Nicki Minaj rocked some very, very long hair.
10. Lorde's (silent) performance was interesting.
11. And everyone's talking about Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj doing "Swish, Swish."
