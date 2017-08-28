Advertising

Sunday night had so much going on in the world of TV—the Game of Thrones season finale, the 2017 VMA's, the fifteenth episode of Twin Peaks: The Return (woo hoo Cooper!). So just in case you found yourself absorbed in another show, here are the 11 best Instagrams from the VMAs last night, featuring no Agent Dale Cooper, but a whole lot of pretty cool celebrities. And a few behind-the-scenes pics, too.

1. I am so bummed that Kesha did not actually wear this dress.

vma dress ??????

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

2. Miley Cyrus gives a loving shoutout to her fans.

3. HOW CUTE ARE PINK AND HER FAM?

I mean.... 😍❤️😍 #vmas

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

4. Jared Leto and DJ Khaled and one very sparkly sequined cape.

5. Ellen and Chance the Rapper had a love fest.

6. Heidi Klum and Mel B. used the VMAs as their GNO (Girls Night Out, duh).

With my spice girl @officialmelb #girlsnightout #vma2017 @amine

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

7. Billy Eichner Billy on the Street-ed Katy Perry.

LOOK WHAT THEY MADE ME DO!!! BILLY ON THE #VMAs!!!

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on

8. Joe Jonas and (Sir) Rod Stewart having what must be a sexy-off.

#Repost @sirrodstewart Ready to rock with @joejonas and @DNCE tonight at the @vmas! 🎤 #VMA

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

9. Nicki Minaj rocked some very, very long hair.

We see you @nickiminaj 💗 #VMAs are live NOW on @MTV!

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas) on

10. Lorde's (silent) performance was interesting.

@lordemusic's #VMA performance was DYNAMITE.

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas) on

11. And everyone's talking about Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj doing "Swish, Swish."

@katyperry out here ballin on another level 🏀💨

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas) on

