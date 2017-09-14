Advertising

On Thursday morning, pop star Selena Gomez revealed in an Instagram post that the reason she seemed to be "laying low" this summer is because she had a kidney transplant. While it's true she didn't perform over the summer despite having new music, it did seem like she was spending a ton of time with her boyfriend, The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye). But her true fans noticed something was amiss, and Gomez addressed it in an emotional post.

In the caption to the post, the 25-year-old wrote,

I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/

The picture also features the woman who donated the kidney to Gomez: Francia Raisa, who is, according to Elite Daily, one of Gomez' closest friends. The 29-year-old portrayed Adrian on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and was just cast as a main character on Grown-ish, the Black-ish spinoff which will air on Freeform.

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ❤️ A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Gomez included two other photos in that same Instagram post, one of her incision scar, and one of her during the recovery process.

Gomez has been open about her battle with Lupus, since first announcing that she had the disease in 2015. In 2016, she revealed that she had attended rehab in 2014 after receiving her diagnosis, due to the havoc the illness wreaked on her mental health. Gomez took a break from work in 2016 to focus on her health, telling CNN, “I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

It's wonderful that she managed to keep it secret and wasn't hounded by paparazzi—that's hard to do in this day and age. We wish her the best for a continued recovery!

