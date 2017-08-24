Advertising

Hooooo boy, this could get messy. In an interview with the Daily Beast published Wednesday, comedian Tig Notaro addressed allegations of sexual misconduct against fellow comedian Louis CK, who also executive produces her new Amazon series, One Mississippi. The topic came up during a discussion of a sexual assault plot-line on the show, which involves a "man in power who masturbates in front of a woman in the workplace." This is eerily similar to the accusations that have dogged C.K. for years.

ICYMI: the now defunct website Gawker (RIP) published a piece five years ago called "Which Beloved Comedian Likes to Force Female Comics to Watch Him Jerk Off?" Three years after that, they published an article that named names, called "Louis C.K. Will Call You Up to Talk About His Alleged Sexual Misconduct."

She gave no details, but in the new interview, Notaro alludes to "an incident" she had with C.K. before One Mississippi, a show on which C.K. is listed as executive producer, started. But she holds that he does nothing on or for the show. She told the Daily Beast, “We don’t talk since then. So as far as what he’s doing or what he’s done…” Notaro then trailed off and asked the interviewer if C.K. had ever "acknowledged" the allegations against him. (He has, in an interview with Vulture, but was very dismissive, saying “I don’t care about that. That’s nothing to me. That’s not real.")

Notaro went on to tell the Daily Beast, "I think it's important to take care of that, to handle that, because it's serious to be assaulted. It's serious to be harassed. It's serious, it's serious, it's serious."

She continued:

And that’s what we want to do with this show. We of course want to create comedy, but we also really, really feel like we have the opportunity to do something with One Mississippi, because it does not stop. And, you know, I walk around doing shows at comedy clubs and you just hear from people left and right of what some big-shot comedian or person has done. People just excuse it.

These two comics seem to have a pretty complicated relationship. Here's what we know of their history:

In 2012, C.K. produced Notaro's now legendary set, where she revealed that she had cancer and also talked about the recent death of her mother. Funny stuff! But of course, Notaro has a way of making it funny and relatable, and C.K. had seen the set and taped it. The next day, he tweeted: "In 27 years doing this, I’ve seen a handful of truly great masterful standup sets. One was Tig Notaro last night.” C.K. convinced Notaro to let him sell the recording on his website. Aww!

But then in April 2017, Notaro accused C.K. of plagiarizing the idea behind a short film she made in 2015 called Clown Service. C.K. was guest hosting Saturday Night Live, and starred in a suspiciously similar sketch.

So clearly, she doesn't balk at calling out Louis C.K., one of the most famous comedians in the world, for (allegedly) bad behavior. Which many others may be afraid to do.

