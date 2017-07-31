Advertising

At 61-years old, you would think that Kris Jenner would be slowing down, but this saucy bikini pic indicates that the grandmother and mother-of-six has no plans of stepping out of the spotlight any time soon.

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

DAYYYYUM! Love her or hate her, you have to admit that Kris looks fantastic. Well, where did you think Kim/Kourt/Khloe/Kendall/Kylie got it from?

The picture was shared by Khloe Kardashian alongside a caption praising her mama's killer shape:

"Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!"

Advertising

According to Allure, the photo was snapped on Kris Jenner's recent vacation to the south of France with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Looks like these two are truly living their best lives:

Living life on the edge #greece #peaceful #blessed #grateful #flag A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

🌊 1942 A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

My bro @thomasjhilfiger is one solid dude... Cigar talks A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Advertising

Hopefully the Kardashian matriarch didn't Photoshop that picture like she did with this one!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.