At 61-years old, you would think that Kris Jenner would be slowing down, but this saucy bikini pic indicates that the grandmother and mother-of-six has no plans of stepping out of the spotlight any time soon.
DAYYYYUM! Love her or hate her, you have to admit that Kris looks fantastic. Well, where did you think Kim/Kourt/Khloe/Kendall/Kylie got it from?
The picture was shared by Khloe Kardashian alongside a caption praising her mama's killer shape:
"Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!"
According to Allure, the photo was snapped on Kris Jenner's recent vacation to the south of France with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Looks like these two are truly living their best lives:
Hopefully the Kardashian matriarch didn't Photoshop that picture like she did with this one!