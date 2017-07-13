Advertising

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested (yet again) in the early morning of July 8 and charged with public drunkenness, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. Footage from the arresting officer's body cam showed the drunk and irate 31-year-old cursing more than anyone in the history of Earth has ever cursed. It would have been impressive, had he not been being arrested for basically being a douche.

Today, video of LaBeouf being booked was released by TMZ that shows LaBeouf being a total shit to the officers.

Not all of LaBeouf's rant is audible, but at one point he tells a black cop, "You're going to hell, straight to hell, bro." When a white cop says, "That doesn't mean he's going to hell," Shia responds, "It means a whole lot, bro."

He also accuses the police of being racist, saying something along the lines of, "Cause you got me in here on fucking hold from a black man who arrested me for being white."

Wow, that is so far beyond not okay. What gives? Sure, LaBeouf is known for his strange and sometimes illegal behavior, but this arrest took a turn into full Mel Gibson drunken rant territory.

LaBeouf posted an apology on Twitter on Wednesday, just hours after the video appeared on TMZ's website.

His statement reads:

I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it. I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me. My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.

Maybe this really is LaBeouf's bottom. Hopefully he'll get himself into rehab and deal with his issues, because this behavior is not cute.

