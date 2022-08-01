16 funny and brutal tweets roasting Taylor Swift's reckless private jet use.

Kylie Jenner was recently in hot water after super sleuths of the internet discovered flight logs recording trips under 30 minutes with her private jet, but the true climate criminal among us is Miss Americana herself: Taylor Swift...

It's not a secret that celebrities prefer to fly private as flying even in first class on a commercial flight is like taking a 3 AM crammed Uber pool full of drunk strangers for a celebrity like Taylor Swift. Apparently, Taylor's jet took 170 trips in the first 200 days of 2022 which is more emissions than 1,184 average people would put out in an entire year.

Considering her success in music is largely based on her impentrable relatability factor, her lifestyle could not be any less relatable. We all hop on our private plane whenever we want, right? All New Yorkers own an entire block instead of a tiny apartment where the fridge door hits the toilet, right? Who cares that the planet is melting, Miss Swift needs to go to London without any peasants of the non-celeb elite interrupting her mid-flight!

Of course, a rep for Taylor immediately responded to the news with a statement that absolutely did not anything better: "Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals."