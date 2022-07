Kylie Jenner is not surprisingly under fire for her reckless private jet use as super-sleuths revealed flight logs for journeys under fifteen minutes with one as short as, yes, 3 minutes...

Why are we using paper straws, recycling, avoiding fast fashion, and cutting back on meat when the "self made" billionaires of the world have no problem giving the planet a quarter of the carbon dioxide emissions the average person leaves in one year for a short jaunt?