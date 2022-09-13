17 tweets criticizing Jimmy Kimmel's 'joke' during Quinta Brunson's Emmys speech.

Quinta Brunson, creator, executive producer, writer, and star of the critically acclaimed ABC comedy "Abbott Elementary," was interrupted during her 2022 Emmy acceptance speech for her work on the series...

Kimmel's bit, which consisted of him lying down and pretending to be unconscious after "too many margaritas," has sent Twitter into a rage as many felt it was disrespectful to Brunson, who quite literally had to step over his body.

While Brunson appears to have been warned of the bit as she tells Kimmel to get up because she won, many fans still felt that Kimmel took the joke too far. Why not let Brunson soak in 100% of the spotlight she deserves without forcing her speech to compete with a late night host who is pretending to be asleep?