21 brutal tweets roasting Leonardo DiCaprio for refusing to date anyone over 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio has a type and it's: women whose prefrontal cortexes aren't finished developing yet...

While many men in Hollywood date women who are decades younger with little to no criticism, DiCaprio's method is cutthroat and obvious as he seems to ship women off to sea and out to pasture on the 25th birthday to the hour.

So, when a news spread of his most recent breakup with Camila Morrone (who just so happens to be 25-years-old after four years with Leo because that's how time works), the wonderful wits of Twitter simply couldn't resist. Does Leo refuse to listen to Adele after her 2015 album "25" too? Good luck and god speed to the next woman in line...