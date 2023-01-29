5 People Having A Bad Monday.

The first month of 2023 is ending, and these five celebs are having a bad last Monday of the month.5. Zachary Levi for tweeting something that everyone thinks is an anti-vax statement. Hardcore agree. 😐 https://t.co/goeEf5UQ5s — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023 Levi, who plays Shazam! in the latest film in the series Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in hot water after tweeting his response to Lyndon Wood's question. Twitter quickly jumped on Levi, labeling him a right-wing anti-vaxxer using old clips of him on Joe Rogan as evidence.With Shazam set to be released in March this year, Warner Brothers might panic about how Levi's tweets will impact fan turnout. Bro how u gonna kill ur movie before it even starts smh — Espada sh*t (@TheRemyThorne22) January 29, 2023 Levi tried to explain what he meant with a subsequent tweet. Just one example of what I’m referring to…😔https://t.co/5xCpCSCDrl — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023 Levi suggests attacking corruption within Big Pharma with his tweet rather than making it about vaccines. The film is still set to be released on time, and Warner Brothers are familiar with releasing a movie with a lead actor that draws negative attention because of their behaviors and beliefs (Ezra Miller). Time will tell what happens with this project.4. NFL prospect Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett for being arrested for public intoxication.The former Georgia QB was arrested in Dallas at 6:10 AM after police responded to reports of a drunk man banging on doors. Police arrived on the scene to find Bennett, who they determined was intoxicated and proceeded to take him to the City Detention Center.Bennett had been in Dallas preparing for the NFL Draft, with experts projecting him to go in the early middle rounds and others predicting that he won't be drafted. This incident will drop his stock with many teams and make a path to the NFL more difficult for the Georgia product.3. Kendall Jenner for being trolled for being unable to hold an umbrella.A few weeks ago, Jenner was spotted walking around in the rain, but despite having two free hands, she made her bodyguard carry her umbrella to keep her dry while he got soaked. Jenner reposted a picture to her Instagram stories where she could be seen holding a black umbrella while doing a fashion shoot for the brand Forward.Fans commented on the post laughing while suggesting Jenner learned how to hold an umbrella after the fiasco from a few weeks ago. Others commented that at least Jenner provided someone with a job, but that didn't deter folks from calling Jenner out of touch.2. Marisa Abela because fans are still upset that she was cast to play Amy Winehouse.TMZ obtained photos of the star filming a scene as Amy Winehouse, and after taking one look, fans are upset as Abela looks more like Jenny Slate than Amy Winehouse. Fans seem convinced that Abela looks nothing like Winehouse, but some hope that Abela's acting can compensate for that. I really like Marisa Abela and think she’s fantastic in Industry but yeah, this Amy Winehouse casting is hard to buy. gna give it a chance tho. we’ve only seen set photos 🥲 holding out hope — samra (@samranotsamara) January 26, 2023 While Amy's father says the casting is 'not a big deal,' fans are still upset with Abela's role. With the entire production getting a blessing from the Winehouse estate, the Abela casting had to be because of what she's able to do to portray Winehouse rather than simply just looking similar to the late singer. The project is set to continue filming this year and covers Amy Winehouse's rise to fame in the 90s while she still lived in London.1. Kanye West for being named a suspect in a battery investigation.Kanye West is the suspect of a battery investigation after he got into a heated exchange with a photographer before he grabbed and threw her phone. Kanye is upset in the video that the photographer accuses her of following him and his wife, Bianca Censori.Police were called and arrived on the scene already after West had left. They reviewed the recorded video footage and named Kanye West the main suspect. It's unclear if the woman was a professional photographer or a regular citizen. This incident is another cherry on top of the Kanye West scandal sundae.