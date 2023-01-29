Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having A Bad Monday.

5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Shenuque Tissera
Jan 29, 2023 | 4:30 PM
ADVERTISING

The first month of 2023 is ending, and these five celebs are having a bad last Monday of the month.

5. Zachary Levi for tweeting something that everyone thinks is an anti-vax statement.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content