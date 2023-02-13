5 People Having A Bad Monday.

We're post-Super Bowl Sunday, one of the worst Mondays of the year, especially for these celebs.5. Nick Cannon after some fans grew upset with her after he made a spoof Christian Mingle ad.The Wild 'N Out Star is drawing some heat after he created a spoof ad for Christian Mingle. Cannon poked fun at himself for having twelve children with six different women. In the ad, Cannon says, 'He's trying something new this Valentine's Day. I'm trying Christian Mingle.' The actor said he's just 'spreading his seed' and then jokingly justified it by saying, 'I'm just following the word. It's the Bible, baby.'Cannon's followers were split; some found it hilarious, while others found his jokes crass and offensive. One user wrote, 'I know you ain't mocking the word of God. ... Stop this blasphemy.'4. Rihanna's Super Bowl performance because she'll never get enough credit for delivering an incredible show while pregnant.While the world has waited for over 6+ years for Rihanna to drop a new album, her Super Bowl performance was met by fans speculating whether the superstar was sporting a baby bump. Rihanna went through her hits in a spectacular performance. The choreography was incredible, and the way her performance was filmed made viewing it from your TV quite the experience. Did Rihanna just announce another pregnancy???????????? — java (@javeeriat) February 13, 2023 Later Rihanna's reps confirmed with TMZ that she is, expecting her second child. Making her performance all the more impressive as she did all that choreography while growing a human inside her. Wishing the star all the best for her and her child, and if you missed her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, you missed out.3. Kendall Jenner for her photoshop fail.Jenner posted a thirst trap of her in a thong bikini on Instagram, and it's got fans talking, but not because of their thirst. The fourth picture in the series she posted features a photoshop fail with her fingers looking like skinny little hot dogs. Almost as if this version of Jenner is from the hot dog finger world from Everything Everywhere All At Once (A film that you should see if you haven't). Photoshop accusations are not new to Jenner, as she's dismissed photoshop accusations before. Jenner has previously said that she's 'appreciative' of her body, but she's human and 'has bad days too.' It's wonderful if folks want to use photoshop, but people will notice if your fingers look like hot dogs.2. Machine Gun Kelley because Megan Fox just erased him from her Instagram.MGK and Fox got engaged in January 2022, and the couple seemed inseparable throughout their relationship. However, Megan on Sunday made a cryptic post using lyrics from Beyonce's song 'Pray You Catch Me' from her album Lemonade. Lemonade was famously about how Jay-Z cheated on Beyonce.Fox captioned in a since-deleted post, 'You can taste the dishonesty; it's all over your breath.' Megan unfollowed everyone on her Instagram except for Eminem, Timothee Chalamet, and Harry Styles before she later deleted her Instagram. Fans have not waited to start speculating on what's next for Megan Fox. mgk and megan fox broke up, PETE DAVIDSON??? YK WHAT TO DO!!! — rach (@vinsconcubine) February 12, 2023 1. Philadelphia Eagles Fans because their team lost the Super Bowl.Was this going to be number 1? Yes. But nobody is more upset than the Philadelphia Eagles this morning. Eagles fans lived up to their stigma as some of the worst fans in sports as they were caught on video flipping cars as onlookers yelled 'no, don't do it.' On the bright side, at least the city of Philadelphia could go to sleep knowing that Eagles fans wouldn't burn it down and do heinous things like the last time they won the Super Bowl (I'm referring to that time an Eagles fan ate horse feces in celebration of winning the Super Bowl in 2018). Fans took to Twitter to poke fun at Philadelphia sports culture. Win or lose, Eagles fans are gonna flip a bunch of cop cars and I think that’s beautiful — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) February 13, 2023 Even in defeat, Eagles fans lived up to their name, with one fan destroying the TV he was watching the game on. Just here to remind you that if you're thinking about feeling sorry for Eagles fans .......don't 🫶🏾 — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) February 13, 2023 Despite losing, some Philadelphia fans took to the streets to voice their frustration with the game's outcome. Philadelphia had riot police ready just in case anything escalated.Congratulations to Kansas City for their Super Bowl win, and congratulations to that man that ate horse feces in 2018, as you don't have to do that this year.