Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having A Bad Monday.

5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Shenuque Tissera
Feb 13, 2023 | 3:30 PM
ADVERTISING

We're post-Super Bowl Sunday, one of the worst Mondays of the year, especially for these celebs.

5. Nick Cannon after some fans grew upset with her after he made a spoof Christian Mingle ad.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content