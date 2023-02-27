Someecards Logo
5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Shenuque Tissera
Feb 27, 2023 | 5:30 PM
The winter is almost over, but Mondays are forever. Here are five celebs having a terrible Monday.

5. Jamie Lee Curtis for being tagged as a 'Nepo' baby after winning Best Supporting Actress at the SAG awards.

