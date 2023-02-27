5 People Having A Bad Monday.

The winter is almost over, but Mondays are forever. Here are five celebs having a terrible Monday.5. Jamie Lee Curtis for being tagged as a 'Nepo' baby after winning Best Supporting Actress at the SAG awards.JLC won best supporting actor for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once at the SAG awards and delivered a memorable speech where she owned the label. She talked about her parents' journey as immigrants and their rise in Hollywood. JLC even said, 'I know you look at me and think 'Nepo Baby,' and I totally get it.' While it may not be perfect, JLC was incredible in EEAAO and the film deserved its record-breaking four SAG wins last night.4. Lil Wayne for saying he's the greatest rapper of all time.A new greatest rapper of all time list has placed Jay-Z at number one. Weezy came out and proclaimed that he was number one after the Billboard 50 Greatest rappers of all time placed him at number seven. Billboard ranked Biggie, Eminem, Tupac, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z before Lil Wayne.Wayne respectfully disagrees and even goes as far as to say ask the guys ranked higher how they feel about it. If you look at Twitter, it seems fans are agreeing with Lil Wayne. In Lil Wayne's opinion, they'd all agree with him. Y'all ranking ppl with one studio album over Lil Wayne on an All Time list... 😂 — TONYDaDome (@EnterDaDome) February 26, 2023 3. King Charles because nobody wants to perform at his coronation.Sources close to the Crown have said that Buckingham Palace is having a hard time finding a big-name talent to sing at King Charles' coronation. Some big names have already said that they cannot attend the ceremony, including The Spice Girls, Harry Styles, and Sir Elton John their reasoning was conflicting schedules.Elton John is currently doing his farewell tour, which means in May, he'll be performing in Germany not giving him enough time to return to England to attend the ceremony. Harry Styles is also touring and has availability in May but wants a break so they turned down the gig for some 'downtime.' Unfortunately, the Spice Girls couldn't coordinate their schedules to make it work.Other celebs have also been approached, including Ed Sheerhan and Adele who also turned down the Palace. It seems like the Crown will have to settle for lesser known musical acts instead of a big star.2. Woody Harrelson after going on an anti-covid vaccine rant on SNL.Woody Harrelson went on Saturday Night Live and delivered a monologue that was unfortunately not satire. The actor spouted covid vaccine conspiracies that he's brought up before. Harrelson's monologue was about him reading a 'crazy' movie script in which drug companies forced everyone to stay inside until they took a drug they created. Harrelson wrapped up his monologue with 'I threw the script away. I mean who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily every day.'Social media was not pleased with Harrelson. Re Woody Harrelson and #SNL, whenever anyone spews anti-vax stupidity, I always think of the countless videos of traumatized/crying doctors, nurses and hospital workers who were climbing over bodies in Covid’s early days. So yeah, f*ck Woody Harrelson. — Ballark (@ballark) February 26, 2023 DISEASES ERADICATED OR CONTAINED BY VACCINES: 1. Chickenpox 2. Diphtheria 3. Measles 4. COVID-19 5. Pneumococcal Infection 6. Polio 7. Tetanus 8. Typhoid 9. Yellow Fever 10. Smallpox So yeah, Woody Harrelson should just sit this one out. — Benny (@bennyr82) February 26, 2023 If you're on the internet you've probably heard Harrelson throw out conspiracy theories about Covid before. Even going as far as saying mask-wearing was 'absurd'.1. Kodak Black for being wanted by cops in Florida.The rapper is wanted in Florida for allegedly violating his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month. The warrant signed by a judge said that Black failed to show up to a screening on Feb 3rd and then the following week on Feb 8th Black submitted a sample that came back dirty. If he is arrested the order is to hold him without bond until his next hearing in the Oxy case he was initially arrested for in July. The rapper posted his $75,000 bail with the restriction that he had to live drug-free.