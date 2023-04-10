Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having A Bad Monday.

5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Shenuque Tissera
Apr 10, 2023 | 4:23 PM
ADVERTISING

April showers bring May flowers, so maybe Mondays in May will be better for these five people(s).

5. The kids at Kanye West's Donda Academy suffer because of his antics.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content