5 People Having A Bad Monday.

April showers bring May flowers, so maybe Mondays in May will be better for these five people(s).5. The kids at Kanye West's Donda Academy suffer because of his antics.The kids at Donda Academy are suffering, says a teacher suing the rapper. The former teacher at the Academy, Cecelia Hailey, is speaking out and letting everyone know that the students are falling behind at the academy. She says that students aren't being graded, making transferring out difficult.Cecilia has said Kanye may not be involved in the day to the day in the school, but there are numerous issues with the school, such as no chair, locked front doors, and no lesson plans. The also states that the curriculum oddly avoids topics like the Holocaust, and the school didn't celebrate black history month. bruh kanye is being sued cuz the kids at donda academy only get served sushi for lunch, like nothing but sushi… wtf bro💀 — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) April 6, 2023 4. Doja Cat fans who loved her pop music.Doja Cat took to the bird app to announce that she will no longer be making pop music, and she's out to prove that she can hash it as a rapper. no more pop — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023 Doja Cat's biggest hits are mostly her bubblegum pop songs, where she's mostly singing. She's received much criticism about her bad rap verses, and she even acknowledged it. i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 8, 2023 Doja Cat's pop-centered tunes are always award contenders, and she's already won a Grammy. Diverging into a new lane isn't totally out of her wheelhouse, but her current style has proven to be a money maker. We'll see what her new album is like, and hopefully, there is much more music to come from the artist. jp ima finish this album yall dont worry. https://t.co/MNONEorWJv — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023 3. Rudy Gobert for punching his teammate during a game.Minnesota Timberwolves star Center Rudy Gobert got into a heated altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson during Sunday's pivotal game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The winner of the game would get a higher spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament for the playoffs. The Wolves would win the game, but not before they faced some theatrics from their players. During a timeout in the 2nd quarter, Gobert was seen arguing with Anderson before it escalated to him punching his teammate in the chest before being separated by coaches and players.The team immediately sent Gobert home after the incident. Timberwolves have sent Rudy Gobert home after Gobert threw punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout huddle, per sources. He is out for remainder of game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2023 Gobert issued an apology to his teammates and Kyle. Where he said he carries love and respect for Kyle as a teammate. The team is now considering suspending the player for their first game in the play-in. Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 10, 2023 If the Timberwolves lose Tuesday's game against the Lakers, they'll have one more chance to make the NBA playoffs if they beat the winner of the Pelicans vs. Thunder game. Wins might be hard to come by for a team with a fractured roster of players.2. Taylor Swift because she and Joe Alwyn broke up.After six years of dating, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split up. Unlike Taylor's other breakups, this one seems to have no drama, and the separation is amicable. Sources say the relationship has run its course.Taylor is currently on tour, and signs of trouble have been brewing. Fans went to analyze some of Swift's recent performances and said that during her performance in Eras Arizona, she could be seen tearing up while performing 'Champagne Problems.' As Joe had not been seen at any of Swift's concerts, he typically does come out to show his support.Some fans suggested that Taylor could be testing her boyfriend's loyalty. imagine if taylor swift wanted to test someone’s loyalty so she lied and told them she had broken up with her bf to see if the media would end up finding about it — liya 👵🏽 (@aathena10) April 9, 2023 But this all seems real, and I don't think Taylor is toxic in a way to do that to her boyfriend. They hope Swift and Alwyn can grieve their relationship and move on healthily.1. The Dalai Lama for the absurd thing he asked kids to do.The Dalai Lama's people say he playfully teases the people he encounters. Still, people call this act anything but 'playful.' the Dalai Lama apologizes after making a creepy request where he asked a child to suck his tongue. In Dharamshala in India, the Dalai Lama asked a child to suck his tongue and is now apologizing to the boy and his family for any hurt that his 'words' may have caused.The entire thing was caught on video as the boy asked the Dalai Lama for a hug, to which the Dalai Lama followed it with a kiss and then the request to 'suck his tongue.' People are calling for repercussions for the Dalai Lama. They gotta lock The Dalai Lama freaky a** up. That sh*t he did ain’t holy. — Church Sox (@KarlousM) April 10, 2023 The Dalai Lama has been criticized for sexist comments, and folks are unhappy with his latest display. Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he’s had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying - Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting. https://t.co/z2qMGignHO — Sangita (@Sanginamby) April 9, 2023 Some people drew comparisons to conservatives. it’s like the dalai lama hasn’t learned anything from conservatives. he is supposed to say he is being cancelled by wokeness https://t.co/BfSaJC1QH6 — pudding person (@JUNlPER) April 10, 2023