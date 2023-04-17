5 People Having A Bad Monday.

Mondays have a bad reputation, and for these five celebrities that reputation stands true.5. Tom Sandoval because more details about his affair have come to light.The Vanderpump rules star was caught cheating on his partner of nine years Ariana Madix with his co-star Raquel Leviss. The details of the affair are trickling out, and one of those details is that Sandoval and Leviss used fake code names for each other on their phones. It was apparently Sandoval's idea and he used 'Jamie' as Leviss' pseudonym, while it's unclear what Raquel used for Sandoval. Sources close to Tom say that he would sometimes call Leviss 'Jamie' when speaking about her.Tom recently tried to say that Madix was aware of the affair but turned a blind eye, but clearly he went to great lengths to keep the affair out of Madix's line of sight.4.Anyone afraid of AI taking over.Artificial Intelligence has been around for a while, but the advancements in the technology have been prevalent the past couple of years. AI generated portraits took the internet by storm, and ChatGPT developed by OpenAI was released this year and people have been using it for everything from decoding what the Federal Reserve is saying to leading Dungeons & Dragons Campaigns.Recently Google CEO Sundar Pichai went on 60 Minutes and said the world is not prepared for AI technology. Pichai went on to say that AI is poised to take the world by storm and is potentially going to be very jarring.Per his warning, AI made a song featuring Drake & the Weeknd and it has gone viral.3. Frank Ocean because his Coachella set was apparently very disappointing.Frank Ocean hadn't performed in years before Sunday night. Fans were excited for the artist's headlining set at Coachella, but were left disappointed after Ocean showed up about an hour late.The lighting on stage made it difficult to see Ocean and there were moments where it seemed like he couldn't bring himself to sing. Ocean's performance was low-energy according to fans, especially with the fact that Ocean ended his set by saying, 'guys I'm being told that it's curfew, so that's the end of the show.'Needless to say fans took to the internet to complain: After a weekend of watching streams, Coachella favorite: Lisa's explicit version of Money. Biggest disappointment: Frank Ocean's confusing performance. — Darryl with one "R" (@BingBread) April 17, 2023 Frank Ocean is up there wit Nigerians when it comes to scamming — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) April 17, 2023 2. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes after they were spotted kissing at Coachella.The former couple broke it off in November 2021, but were spotted at Coachella kissing and dancing in a crowd. Unforuntaley, it seemed as though Shawn was not into it as he ends up pushing Camila away and then walking off.Onlookers say Camila went after him and the two had been flirting and kissing before that point. It seemed like their reunion was sealed after the kiss, but Shawn walking away muddied that.Nobody was quite sure why the couple broke it off, but they later annoucned that they were a couple again. Getting caught at Coachella may have sped this process up, but for now it's official.There is a theory that the woman Shawn was thought to be dating was nearby, which is why he did what he did. Nevertheless, we wish nothing but the best for the couple.Some fans were not as excited: cant believe i got bam bam lyrics tattooed on my arm just for camila to go back to shawn mendes 💔 — viviana (fan) ERAS HOUSTON (@repmiIas) April 16, 2023 1. A Suns fan for getting into a heated altercation with NBA star Russell Westbrook at hafltime during the Clippers vs Suns playoff game.The Los Angeles Clippers stole Game 1 from Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, despite shooting the ball poorly, Russell Westbrook made some clutch plays at the end of the game to seal the win. Unfortunately for the former MVP he got into an altercation with a Suns fan after halftime when he took a short cut through a fan club area.The altercation was recorded on video and Westbrook can be seen saying, 'watch your mouth, mother f*cker' with a security officer standing between the two of them. Westbrook left the confrontation at that.In hindsight, Westbrook's inspired play at the end of the game may have stemmed from this altercation. As Russell stood under the basket scowling, after making a game sealing block, one could argue that he had that fan on his mind.The internet went off on Westbrook's performance: Life lesson from Russel Westbrook game tonight. He shot 3 for 19, only had 9 points, but the Clippers won because of him. He controlled what he could control. ENERGY AND EFFORT! No matter what's going on in life, we can control that daily. — Corey Peters (@Cdpeters1911) April 17, 2023 Textbook definition of what NBA Twitter doesn't understand. Basketball isn't just scoring. You can impact winning in other big ways. Russel Westbrook was relentless tonight and made several hustle plays and got them second chances and then makes the biggest play of the night. — Leo (@FreshStart512) April 17, 2023